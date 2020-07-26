In Madhya Pradesh, district judge, son die of suspected food poisoning

The judge died in a private hospital on Sunday morning and his son Abhiyanraj Tripathi, 33, was declared brought dead at the hospital. (FILE PHOTO.)

An additional district and sessions judge (ADJ), posted at the Betul district court in Madhya Pradesh and his 33-year-old son died of suspected food poisoning, police said.

ADJ Mahendra Kumar Tripathi, 56, died in a private hospital at Nagpur on Sunday morning and his son Abhiyanraj Tripathi, 33, was declared brought dead at the Nagpur hospital on Saturday night having been referred from a Betul hospital on Saturday evening, police said.

The police suspect it to be a case of food poisoning but are looking into another angle to check if the judge and his family members were administered poison by someone in their food under any criminal conspiracy.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Betul, Simala Prasad said, “We have initiated a probe in the matter.”

Additional SP Shraddha Joshi said, “Tripathi and his two sons- Abhiyanraj and Sonu, 25, had eaten chapattis (bread) for dinner on July 21 while his wife had taken only rice, not chapaatis. On the same day, Tripathi and his sons had some snacks too given by a woman from Rewa, who is known to the family, in the evening. On July 22, Tripathi and his sons complained of uneasiness and diarrhoea. They took some medicines at home but their condition deteriorated on July 23. All three were admitted to a private hospital in Betul from where Tripathi’s younger Sonu, 25, was discharged on July 24.”

Joshi, said, “When the condition of the judge and his elder son deteriorated further they were referred to a private hospital in Nagpur on Saturday evening. Abhiyanraj was declared brought dead at the hospital.”

The additional SP said, “The doctors, who treated them in Betul, said the deceased might have consumed some poisonous substance through their food. The police have collected the samples of the raw food items including wheat flour and sent it to a laboratory for examination to see if it contained some poisonous substance. The police are waiting for the post mortem reports from Nagpur. We are also trying to contact the woman, who served snacks to them on July 21 evening,” Joshi said.