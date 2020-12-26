In Madhya Pradesh, panchayat and local body polls deferred for 3 months

Three-tier Panchayat elections have been deferred for the next three months in Madhya Pradesh due to the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic. (Image used for representation). (PTI PHOTO.)

Local body and three-tier Panchayat elections have been deferred for the next three months in Madhya Pradesh due to the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic, said an official of the MP State Election Commission.

In an order released on Saturday, MP State Election Commission deputy secretary Arun Parmar said, “In view of public health, the deferred election will be conducted after February as departments of the MP government has not completed necessary preparations.”

“After analyzing the condition of Covid 19 cases in MP, the Commission has decided to defer the elections of eight municipal corporations and 407 municipalities which were slated to be held between January and February 2021 and three-tier panchayat elections which were slated to be held from December 2020 to February 2021,” said Parmar.

“Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, assembly elections were conducted in Bihar and local body elections were held in J&K, Hyderabad and Rajasthan. The local body polls in Haryana have also been declared. It is a constitutional duty of the Commission to conduct the election but MP departments have not completed important preparations required to conduct local elections during the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic,” said the order.

The election schedule will be announced after February. Till then, the state government has been asked to complete all the preparations needed, reads the order.