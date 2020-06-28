Sections
Home / India News / In Maharashtra’s Akola Jail, 68 inmates test positive for Covid-19

The district jail currently has nearly 300 prisoners, a jail official said, adding that the facility has not taken in any new inmate recently.

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 19:21 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Earlier on June 24, 18 prisoners of the district jail had tested positive for coronavirus. (Image used for representation). (HT PHOTO.)

Sixty-eight inmates of the Akola district jail and 28 others in the area in Maharashtra tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, the health department said.

On Sunday, reports of 78 people, including 68 male prisoners of the district jail, came out positive, an official from the Government Medical College and Hospital said.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra Police adds 150 new Covid-19 cases in 48 hours, another cop dies



With this addition, the total number of coronavirus cases in Akola district has gone up to 1,498, the official added.



Earlier on June 24, 18 prisoners of the district jail had tested positive for coronavirus.

Akola district has so far reported 76 deaths due to the viral infection. Till date, there are 378 active Covid-19 cases, while over 1,000 patients have been discharged after recovery, the official said.

In the state, one policeman succumbed to the infectious Covid-19 disease in the last 48 hours, taking the death toll in the Maharashtra Police to 57, officials said on Sunday.

With 150 new coronavirus infections detected in the force over a period of two days, the number of Covid-19 positive cases in Maharashtra Police has risen to 4,666 and is inching closer to the 5,000-mark.

Barely three days ago, on Thursday, three more Maharashtra Police personnel had died of the infectious disease.

