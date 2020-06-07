Sections
In major rejig, 17 IAS officers including 7 collectors transferred in Madhya Pradesh

In major rejig, 17 IAS officers including 7 collectors transferred in Madhya Pradesh

This is the second such major bureaucratic change during the present BJP government after 50 senior IAS officers were given new job postings on May 9.

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 16:14 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times Bhopal

The collectors shifted on Saturday night include those from Dewas, Dhar, Mandla, Narsinghpur, Rewa, Singrauli and Agar Malwa districts. (ANI PHOTO.)

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle in Madhya Pradesh, as many as 17 IAS officers including 7 collectors were shifted by the BJP government on Saturday night.

It happens to be the second such major bureaucratic rejig during the present BJP government after as many as 50 senior IAS officers were given new postings on May 9.

The collectors shifted on Saturday night include those from Dewas, Dhar, Mandla, Narsinghpur, Rewa, Singrauli and Agar Malwa districts. Of these districts, Dewas and Dhar have emerged as Covid-19 hotspots while Rewa is heading towards an alarming situation.

Apart from the collectors, Commissioner, Indore Division Akash Tripathi who happens to be a 1998 batch IAS officer was transferred as managing director, Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company Ltd, Jabalpur while Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma, a 1999 batch IAS officer and commissioner (field), Narmada Valley Development Authority, Indore became the new commissioner of Indore.



Commissioner of Bhopal Municipal Corporation, B Vijay Dutta, was shifted to the state secretariat. A 2013 batch IAS officer Rishi Garg who was shifted from the post of Commissioner, Ujjain Municipal Corporation on May 23, was appointed as director of the Industrial Development Corporation, Bhopal through another order by the government.

Earlier, the state government had shifted Sagar Division Commissioner Ajay Gangwar as a secretary to the state secretariat.

