Sonia Gandhi reconstitutes Congress; Azad, Ambika Soni dropped as general secretaries

In a major shake up, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday reconstituted the party’s working committee as she appointed new faces and dropped several senior leaders.

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 22:15 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Congress president Sonia Gandhi also formed a special committee to assist her in party matters. (Mint photo)

In a major shake up, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday reconstituted the party’s working committee as she appointed new faces and dropped several senior leaders. The Congress chief also formed a special committee to assist her in party matters.

Congress appointed new general secretaries and state in-charges of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), whereas senior leaders such as Ghulam Nabi Azad, Motilal Vora, Ambika Soni, Mallikarjun Kharge and Luizinho Falerio were dropped from their posts as general secretaries.

However, Azad and Soni, will continue in the reconstituted working committee. The party also reshuffled the Central Election Authority.

The CEA now consists of Madhusudan Mistry as the chairman and members Rajesh Mishra, Krishna Byre Gowda, S Jothimani, Arvinder Singh Lovely.



Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala was appointed as the new general secretary for Karnataka, whereas Jitendra Singh was appointed for Assam.

Ajay Maken was appointed as the new general secretary for Rajasthan.

Ghulam Nabi Azad was one of 23 leaders who had written a letter to Sonia Gandhi, requesting for a complete overhaul of Congress.

