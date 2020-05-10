In Meghalaya, shops and vehicles to operate from Monday amid Covid-19 lockdown

Sections
Meghalaya had recorded another case of Covid-19 on Saturday taking the state’s tally to 13. While one patient has died, 10 others have recovered and two are under treatment.

Updated: May 10, 2020 16:26 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Meghalaya, March 28, 2020: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma appealing to the citizens to maintain 'Social Distancing' during nationwide lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Shillong . (ANI)

Meghalaya will allow shops to reopen and vehicle to run across the state, except in the state capital of Shillong, from Monday amid the lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

All cases in the state have links with the first patient, a doctor from Shillong, who died on April 15.

“The deputy commissioners and district transport officers have been asked to work out the modalities for regulating (public and private transport) on a rotation basis,” Prestone Tynsong, the deputy chief minister, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI on Saturday.



All passenger vehicles have been asked to run with 50% occupancy.

In Shillong, Tynsong said, automobile and stationery shops will be allowed to resume business but they will have to follow social distancing norms. However, the relaxations will not apply to the two main commercial hubs of Lewduh market and Khyndailad market for now, he stated.

The state has ordered mandatory home quarantine for people who recently visited two medical facilities in Assam, where a Covid-19 case and a death due to the disease have been registered.

A postgraduate student at the Guwahati Medical College Hospital tested positive for Sars-Cov-2, which causes Covid-19, on May 7. A Covid-19 related death was reported on the same day at Dr B Barooah Cancer Institute in Guwahati.

“People who have visited the two medical institutions (in Assam) with effect from April 23 are requested to call 108 helpline number so that necessary instructions can be given to them (for home quarantine),” Tynsong said.

The deputy chief minister said there was no need to panic and assured that the government was committed to taking care of all such people placed under quarantine.

Ten patients of the coronavirus disease have recovered in the state and two are active cases.

(With agency inputs)

