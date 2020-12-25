Sections
In MP, alert sounded for calls asking ‘book Covid vaccine for Rs 500’

The caller claimed to be calling from the ministry of health and urged people to sign up by downloading an app or through a shared OTP, said an officer of MP cyber cell.

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 18:55 IST

By Shruti Tomar, Hindustan Times Bhopal

The police are trying to track down the numbers which are being used to commit fraud. (HT Representative photo)

Cautioning people, the Madhya Pradesh police cyber cell issued an alert after complaints surfaced that calls are being made to citizens asking them to pay Rs 500 and get themselves registered to receive the coronavirus vaccine in the first phase.

“Fraudsters from Haryana, Hyderabad and Telangana are targeting people on the pretext of registration for Covid-19 vaccine. We are creating awareness among people and asking them not to share any OTP and download any app for registration,” said MP cyber cell additional superintendent of police Rajat Sakhlecha.

A complaint was filed in Bhopal in this regard.



“Hello sir, I am calling from the ministry of Health. The registration for Covid 19 vaccine has started and it will be provided as a first-come, first-served basis. We are sending you an OTP just book your vaccine for Rs 500 so that you can get vaccination in the first phase,” read a complaint detailing the modus operandi by the fraudsters.

The person who received the call informed the police, said Irshad Wali, deputy inspector general (DIG) of police.

“We are trying to track down the numbers which are being used to commit fraud. We also issued an alert,” said the DIG.

