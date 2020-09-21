In MP’s Sagar district, govt orders regulation of ‘radium cutter’ sale after crime spikes

Police say criminals have been using radium cutters to attack and terrorise people in Sagar district. (Representative photo/Getty Images)

The administration in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh has invoked prohibitory orders to regulate the sale of ‘radium cutter’, a kind of knife, following a spate of crime.

A person will now need to have an identity card and appropriate reason for purchasing and carrying a radium cutter otherwise he will be booked for violation of prohibitory orders issued on Sunday.

The district administration said the prohibitory order

was issued under section 144 of CrPC as criminals were using the cutter frequently to terrorise people and commit crimes.

In a two-page order, Sagar collector Deepak Kumar Singh said, “There is a sudden increase in a number of crimes in which criminals are using radium cutters to hurt and terrorise people during loot and theft. To check these incidents, prohibitory order under section 144 of Cr PC is being imposed on sale, purchase, use and carrying of radium cutter. If any person violates the order, he will be booked under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of IPC.”

Section 188 of IPC states, “..if such disobedience causes or trends to cause danger to human life, health or safety, or causes or tends to cause a riot or affray, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to six months, or with fine which may extend to one thousand rupees, or with both.”

According to the order, every shopkeeper who sells a radium cutter, has to inform the nearest police station about the stock of the same.

“They have to maintain a register in which they will have to make an entry of the ID card number, address, contact number and name of the customer in detail and also the purpose behind the purchase. The details will be shared with the nearest police station every week. Similarly, a person can’t carry it in public places and can’t hand it over to any other person,” reads the order.

“Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed for the next six months on the request of the superintendent of police to put a check on crime and criminals,” collector Kumar said.

Sagar’s superintendent of police, Atul Singh said, “In a review of crime cases reported from January 2020 to August 2020, as many as 90 cases were reported in Sagar in which criminals used radium cutters to attack or terrorise people.”

“The reason behind this increase of use is if criminals carry any sharp-edged weapon including knives and swords or they attack anyone with these weapons, they can be booked under Arms Act, 1959 and section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC but there is no offence in carrying radium cutter and the attack with this will not fall under the category of a lethal attack. The use of radium cutters by criminals is a ploy to save themselves from serious police action,” said the SP.

Now, police teams will check at radium and sticker pasting shops, flower decoration and stationary shops, where there is an availability of radium cutters, to know when and from where they purchased them and the police team will check whether the shopkeeper maintained the stock or not. Similarly police can take action against any one if he is found carrying it, the officer said.