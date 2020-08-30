In MP, superstructure of new bridge built under PMGSY washed away due to flood

The damage to the bridges came to light on Sunday morning when the water level receded after the incessant rains continuing for more than 48 hours, stopped. (HT PHOTO.)

The superstructure of a new bridge constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) over Wanganga river in Seoni district, 344 kilometres south east of Bhopal, was washed away in floods caused by incessant rain in several parts of the state since Thursday, prompting the district administration to institute an inquiry. There was damage to another bridge too over the same river, according to administrative officials.

The state Congress blamed the BJP government for what it said was a sample of corruption during the BJP government’s tenure.

The damage to the bridges came to light on Sunday morning when the water level receded after the incessant rains continuing for more than 48 hours, stopped. At the same time, another bridge which was about 10 years old constructed over the same river near Bheemgarh was also damaged, as per administrative officials.

According to the district information officer, district collector Dr Rahul Haridas has instituted an inquiry into the damage to the bridges.

State Congress president’s media coordinator Narendra Saluja said, “Two bridges couldn’t withstand the intense rainfall in Seoni district. Construction of one of the bridges began during the previous tenure of the BJP government and its construction was completed just one month back. This is a sample of the corruption during the BJP government’s tenure.”

However, executive engineer of PWD JP Mehra said, “The bridge is new situated near Sunwara village, construction of which was completed in June this year under PMGSY. It was 150 metres long and 9.28 metres in height. Its construction involved a cost of Rs 3.12 crore. The second bridge is situated near Bheemgarh dam. Due to incessant rain and floods, all the 10 gates of the dam over Wanganga river near Bheemgarh were opened on Friday night and it caused damage to both the bridges.”

(With input from Azhar Khan in Seoni)