In north Kerala’s Kannur, SDPI worker stabbed to death

A worker of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political wing of the Popular Front of India, was stabbed to death in Kannavam in the politically-volatile north Kerala district of Kannur on Tuesday, the police said.

According to the police, he was travelling with some of his family members and the assailants who came in two motorbikes waylaid him and crashed into his vehicle. When he stepped out of the car he was stabbed repeatedly and he died on the spot. The police said deceased Syed Mohammad Salahuddin was one of the accused in the murder of ABVP leader Shyma Prasad two years ago. The seventh accused in Prasad’s murder case, he was out on bail. Though police suspect the alleged role of the RSS in the murder, they said details will be known only after a proper investigation.

Kannur is notorious for RSS-CPI (M) clashes and of late workers of the SDPI and Popular Front have also been involved in violent clashes. Last week, three workers of the ruling CPI (M) were injured while country-made bombs they were assembling went off accidentally. All three injured are involved in political murder cases but the embarrassed party later distanced itself from the incident and disowned them.