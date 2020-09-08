Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / In north Kerala’s Kannur, SDPI worker stabbed to death

In north Kerala’s Kannur, SDPI worker stabbed to death

The police said deceased Syed Mohammad Salahuddin was one of the accused in the murder of ABVP leader Shyma Prasad two years ago. The seventh accused in Prasad’s murder case, he was out on bail.

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 23:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Thiruvananthapuram

Though police suspect the alleged role of the RSS in the murder, they said details will be known only after a proper investigation. (HT FILE PHOTO.)

A worker of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political wing of the Popular Front of India, was stabbed to death in Kannavam in the politically-volatile north Kerala district of Kannur on Tuesday, the police said.

According to the police, he was travelling with some of his family members and the assailants who came in two motorbikes waylaid him and crashed into his vehicle. When he stepped out of the car he was stabbed repeatedly and he died on the spot. The police said deceased Syed Mohammad Salahuddin was one of the accused in the murder of ABVP leader Shyma Prasad two years ago. The seventh accused in Prasad’s murder case, he was out on bail. Though police suspect the alleged role of the RSS in the murder, they said details will be known only after a proper investigation.

Kannur is notorious for RSS-CPI (M) clashes and of late workers of the SDPI and Popular Front have also been involved in violent clashes. Last week, three workers of the ruling CPI (M) were injured while country-made bombs they were assembling went off accidentally. All three injured are involved in political murder cases but the embarrassed party later distanced itself from the incident and disowned them.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea rejected, sent to judicial custody till Sept 22
Sep 08, 2020 23:43 IST
Day after shots fired, PLA troops parked 200 metres from India-controlled Mukhpari peak
Sep 08, 2020 21:01 IST
Fresh Pangong lake face-off complicates Jaishankar-Wang’s face-to-face meet
Sep 08, 2020 21:47 IST
Delhi scales new testing high with more than 45k Covid-19 samples
Sep 08, 2020 23:55 IST

latest news

Man poses as corporator, dupes senior citizen of cash, gold worth ₹20,000 at Mira Road
Sep 09, 2020 00:22 IST
‘Illegal royalty’ collection: Punjab moves HC seeking recall of CBI probe order
Sep 09, 2020 00:22 IST
Dharmendra Pradhan writes to railway minister, seeks Shramik trains to ferry migrant workers from Odisha
Sep 09, 2020 00:21 IST
2018 murder case: Gangster Budha arrested in Panchkula
Sep 09, 2020 00:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.