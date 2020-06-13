Nearly 90% of Odisha’s Covid-19 cases in 24 hours from quarantine centres

While the rising number of positive cases is almost matched by number of recoveries, what is worrying the officials is the rising trend of frontline workers like doctors, nurses and policemen getting infected. (REUTERS)

At 225, Odisha on Saturday registered its biggest single-day surge of Covid-19 cases taking the total number to 3,723.

Of the total new cases, 196 were reported from quarantine centres while the other 29 were local contacts, said health and family welfare department officials. Cuttack district registered the highest number of cases with 92 followed by Ganjam (20) and Khordha (19). However, with 2,474 persons discharged from various Covid hospitals, the total number of active cases in the state now stands at 1,236.

The surge came even as the state government continued to curb movement of people in 11 districts by imposing weekend shutdowns. Beginning this month, the state government has enforced complete shutdown in the districts amid a spike in cases. Odisha was among the first states to impose lockdowns from March. During the lockdown, state police collected a penalty of Rs 1.25 crore from people caught in public places without a face mask

While the rising number of positive cases is almost matched by number of recoveries, what is worrying the officials is the rising trend of frontline workers like doctors, nurses and policemen getting infected. On Saturday, two women doctors, working at Narla Community Health Centre of Kalahandi district tested positive for Covid-19, taking the total number of infected doctors in Odisha to 16.

Kalahandi district collector Parag Harshad Gavalli said the doctors reportedly contracted the disease after coming in direct contact with a returnee from Telangana. The returnees visited the CHC by breaking home quarantine protocols.

Three days ago, chief minister Naveen Patnaik too had raised concerns about more and more healthcare workers getting infected. “I am distressed to note that over the past few weeks there have been instances of healthcare workers getting infected with Covid-19. This points to a probable breach in maintaining infection control practices. I would like to emphasize again that you are the strength of the people in this long war. Please first ensure your safety and the safety of your team,” Patnaik had said.

Odisha has already announced ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh for the next of kin of doctors, nurses and health workers who die of Covid-19 while performing their duties.

In Ganjam district, two police personnel too tested positive. Chhatrapur sub divisional police officer and inspector of Chhatrapur police station tested positive. On Friday, a havildar of Motu border check post in Malkangiri district had tested positive for coronavirus.

In a related development, a Covid-19 patient who had fled a hospital in Bhubaneswar on Friday, was nabbed by locals. The patient, a 77-year-old man from Bhadrak district had tested positive for Covid-19 at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. While his family members were admitted to the AIIMS, he was shifted to a Covid hospital in Bhubaneswar.

While his registration process was underway, the man walked out of the hospital. He was later caught by a few locals at a vegetable market in the city.

Meanwhile, the district administration of Ganjam, the Covid hotspot of Odisha, joined three other districts in banning mass congregations for the popular Raja festival, the celebrations of which began on Saturday. Ganjam collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said restrictions would remain in place till June 16. Earlier, Keonjhar, Khurda and Balasore districts had imposed curbs on Raja celebration.

In another development, the Odisha government has sought expenditure details of quarantine centres being run in various gram panchayats. Odisha has set up 16,813 quarantine centres in 6,798 gram-panchayats with 7,62,091 beds.

In a letter to all district collectors, panchayati raj secretary Deoranjan Kumar Singh said to maintain the financial propriety, the civil construction work of each of the quarantine centres should be measured, and total expenditure incurred on all items of work like civil construction, electrification, bed, bathroom, toilet and drinking water be assessed.