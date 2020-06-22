In Odisha town, a super-spreader infects 17 people through birthday and wedding anniversary parties

Birthday and wedding anniversary celebrations proved dear for three families in western Odisha district of Jharsuguda as a super-spreader ended up infecting 17 people with Sars-Cov-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, officials said on Sunday.

Officials said of the 25 Covid-19 cases detected in Jharsuguda till June 20 midnight, 17 were from three families who had violated the home quarantine conditions.

Jharsuguda district collector Saroj Kumar Samal said all the 17 had attended a birthday party and a wedding anniversary celebration in the last fortnight in which a Covid-19 positive woman also took part.

“On June 14, a woman who had returned from Gurgaon with her husband and son had tested positive. The woman staying at her uncle’s house in Brajrajnagar OMP area of Jharsuguda was supposed to stay in isolation for 14 days and adhere to all the protocols of home quarantine,” said the district collector.

“However, she had organised a birthday party of her son while being in home quarantine that was attended by her neighbours. Later, she also attended a wedding anniversary celebration in her neighbourhood and ended up infecting 17 people,” Samal added.

Incidentally, the woman had organised the birthday party even as the area where she stayed was declared a containment zone.

“We have lodged a complaint against the heads of the two families under Section 15 of the Disaster Management Act and Sections 296, 271 and 188 of IPC. Despite our warnings, people are not heeding to our advice on home quarantine,” said the district collector.

“Our district was much better until this case happened. We would not hesitate to take strict action against people who violate home quarantine conditions,” he said.

The infection in Jharsuguda came on the day Odisha saw 304 new cases, the highest single-day spike taking the infection tally to 5,160.

Last month, a 55-year-old trader from Koraput district under quarantine and found Covid-19 positive had jumped home quarantine by travelling to Andhra Pradesh.

When health officials went to his house to bring him to the hospital, they were told that he had left for Andhra Pradesh to attend the funeral of his sister.

His contact tracing revealed that he has come in contact with 28 people, including four medical staff.