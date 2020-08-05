In pics: Clad in golden dhoti-kurta, PM Modi performs bhoomi pujan rituals for Ram temple in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the holy city of Ayodhya on Wednesday for the momentous foundation laying ceremony of Ram temple. Dressed in a golden-coloured traditional dhoti kurta, the prime minister’s first stop was the 10th-century Hanuman Garhi temple wherein he offered special prayers.

PM Modi was presented with a headgear, silver ‘mukut’ and a stole by Sri Gaddinsheen Premdas Maharaj, head priest of the ancient Hanuman Garhi Temple.

The prime minister then went on to offer prayers to Ram Lalla and performed ‘sashtang pranam’ at Ram Janmabhoomi.

PM Modi also planted a Parijat sapling, considered a divine plant, ahead of foundation stone-laying of Ram temple.

Surrounded by seers, the prime minister took part in the rituals and performed bhoomi pujan for the Ram temple.

As per the priest at Ram temple bhoomi pujan, nine bricks were kept at the site of the ceremony which were sent by the devotees of Lord Ram from around the world in 1989.

“There are 2 lakh 75 thousand such bricks out of which 100 bricks with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ engraving have been taken,” the priest said during the ceremony as reported by ANI.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, among other dignitaries took part in the event at the Ram Janambhoomi site.

The prime minister will be in the temple town for around three hours before heading back to Lucknow at around 2.20 pm, as per his itinerary.