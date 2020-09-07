In pics: DRDO successfully test fires hypersonic technology demonstrator vehicle

Sections
The HSTDV operates on scramjet engines which can attain the speed of around Mach 6 which is far better than ramjet engines.

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 16:22 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The HSTDV, based on hypersonic propulsion technologies, has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), officials said. (Photo: DRDO)

India on Monday successfully flight tested the indigenously-developed hypersonic technology demonstrator vehicle (HSTDV) for the first time from the Dr Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha.

The HSTDV, based on hypersonic propulsion technologies, has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), officials said.

The HSTDV operates on scramjet engines which can attain the speed of around Mach 6 which is far better than ramjet engines.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO over the successful test flight of the HSTDV, calling it a “landmark achievement”.



“I congratulate to DRDO on this landmark achievement towards realising PM’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. I spoke to the scientists associated with the project and congratulated them on this great achievement. India is proud of them,” he tweeted.

