Sections
Home / India News / In pics: Fireworks, havan and ceremonious rituals as India gears up for historic Ram mandir bhoomi pujan

In pics: Fireworks, havan and ceremonious rituals as India gears up for historic Ram mandir bhoomi pujan

Ayodhya is spruced up and all decked up with freshly painted buildings and decorations adorning every nook and corner of the town.

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 12:07 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Posted by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Havan at VHP office at Delhi to celebrate Ram Janam Bhumi Shilanayas. (Vipin Kumar/HT)

Uttar Pradesh’s temple town of Ayodhya is all set to witness the historic foundation laying ceremony of Ram temple in a short while from now. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Ayodhya on Wednesday and is set to mark the occasion by laying the foundation stone of the grand temple and performing bhoomi pujan ritual. The momentous ceremony will take place at around 12.30 pm with various chief ministers, Union ministers likely to be in attendance.

Streets of the temple town are decked up ahead Wednesday’s momentous bhooman pujan ceremony. ( Vipin Kumar /HT )

Ayodhya is spruced up and all decked with freshly painted buildings and decorations adorning every nook and corner of the town.

Havan at VHP office at Delhi to celebrate Ram Janam Bhumi Shilanayas Photo Vipin Kumar ( Vipin Kumar/HT )

Not just the temple town, celebrations marked the run-up to the grand even across the country.

Delhi BJP workers celebrating on the historical Day of the Ram Temple bhoomi pujan . ( Sonu Mehta/HT )

Over 11,000 diyas are set to be lit across the city of Ayodhya, illuminating every street and all houses will be celebrating with a ‘deepotsava’, a festival of lights.



A devotee celebrating on the ocassion of Ram temple bhoomi pujan in Ayodhya. ( Sonu Mehta/HT )

Around 175 eminent guests have been invited for the ‘bhoomi poojan’ of Ram temple.

An exclusive pic of Ram Janm Bhoomi Sthali which has been temporarily created for pooja. PM Modi will perform rituals at this place after laying stone foundation of Ram Temple. ( Deepak Gupta/HT )

Besides Prime Minister Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, Mahant Nritya Gopaldas Maharaj, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be present on stage.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

On bhoomi pujan day in Ayodhya, FM Sitharaman tweets rangoli pic from home
Aug 05, 2020 12:04 IST
DU gung ho about final year open book exams; students rue
Aug 05, 2020 12:04 IST
WATCH LIVE: PM Modi in Ayodhya for Ram temple bhoomi poojan
Aug 05, 2020 12:05 IST
Bullet scarred, failing eyesight: But will visit RJB only when temple is built 
Aug 05, 2020 12:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.