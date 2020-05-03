Sections
In pics: Shower of flowers, fly-pasts in IAF’s spectacular ‘thank you’ show for Covid-19 warriors

Military jets, including Sukhoi-30 MKI, MiG-29 and Jaguar, flew over Rajpath in Delhi and orbited over the city for around 30 minutes on Sunday.

Updated: May 03, 2020 13:32 IST

By HT Correspondent | Posted by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Military helicopters also flew over hospitals that are coronavirus patients and shower petals as a tribute. (HT Photo)

A spectacular fly-past was carried out by a fleet of Indian Air Force military jets over the national capital as part of a nationwide exercise to express gratitude toward lakhs of ‘Covid-19 warriors’ in the frontline of fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Premier transport aircraft C-130 also carried out a separate fly-past over the Delhi/NCR region.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Friday announced that the three armed forces services will carry out a series of activities to thank the “corona warriors” on Sunday.



The thanks-giving activities started on Sunday morning with the wreath-laying ceremony at the national police memorial in Delhi to honour the police personnel deployed in the enforcement of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

Air force helicopter dropped petals on medical staffs to thank them for their tremendous effort during coronavirus outbreak at LNJP hospital in New Delhi on 03 April 2020. ( HT Photo/Biplov Bhuyan )

The IAF-led fly-pasts is also carried out in Mumbai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Srinagar, Chandigarh, among other cities across the country.

Indian Army saluting thr medical staff to thank them for their hard work during the coronavirus outbreak at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar on Sunday. ( HT Photo/Sameer Sehgal Hindustan Times )

Military helicopters also flew over hospitals that are treating coronavirus patients and shower petals as a tribute. One such hospital was the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi.

(With inputs from PTI)

