Sections
Home / India News / In pics: India celebrates International Yoga Day 2020 amid Covid-19 pandemic

In pics: India celebrates International Yoga Day 2020 amid Covid-19 pandemic

On the occasion, PM Modi addressed the nation and underscored the importance of yoga, meditation and pranayama.

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 07:46 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Girls practicing yoga at Garden of silence, Sukhna lake in Chandigarh. (Ravi Kumar/Hindustan Times)

The sixth edition of the International Yoga Day 2020 kicked off on Sunday with people across the globe taking part in various yoga events to commemorate the day. International Yoga Day was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brainchild who proposed the idea in the year 2014, right after assuming charge as the prime minister during his first term.

On the occasion, PM Modi addressed the nation and underscored the importance of yoga, meditation and pranayama.

“The world is taking the need to practise yoga more seriously in the wake of Covid-19. Yoga has many asanas to boost our immunity. These asanas strengthen our muscles and metabolism. Coronavirus attacks our respiratory system, and pranayama (breathing exercise) is the best exercise to keep ourselves safe,” the Prime Minister said, urging people to include pranayama in their daily routine.

This year’s Yoga Day is being observed differently amid the Covid-19 pandemic as most of the world is amid a lockdown and large social gathering are a strict no-no amid the crisis.



Here’s taking a look at how Yoga Day is being observed across the country.

; ( Ravi Kumar/Hindustan Times )

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

In pics: India celebrates International Yoga Day 2020 amid Covid-19 pandemic
Jun 21, 2020 07:46 IST
Kerala Cong chief’s remarks against health minister anti-women: CM Vijayan
Jun 21, 2020 07:37 IST
Horoscope today: What’s in store for your zodiac sign on June 21
Jun 21, 2020 07:35 IST
Chasing a dream, he grew apples in this guava belt
Jun 21, 2020 07:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.