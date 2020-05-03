Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / In pictures: IAF’s aerial salute to ‘Covid-19 warriors’ in Mumbai

In pictures: IAF’s aerial salute to ‘Covid-19 warriors’ in Mumbai

A shower of flowers on various hospitals in the city, including the JJ hospital, was carried out by the IAF in respect of medical professionals, doctors, paramedical staff, nurses, policemen, among other corona warriors.

Updated: May 03, 2020 13:53 IST

By HT Correspondent | Posted by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New delhi

Fighter plane Sukhoi flew over the Mumbai’s skyline to pay gratitude to the corona fighters of Mumbai. (HT Photo/Vijayanand Gupta)

India’s financial capital, Mumbai, witnessed a spectacular fly-past carried out by Indian Air Force jets in the honour of thousands of ‘Covid-19 warriors’. The display was part of a nationwide exercise to express gratitude toward lakhs of ‘corona warriors’ in the frontline of fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

A shower of flowers on various hospitals in the city, including the JJ hospital, was carried out by the IAF in respect of medical professionals, doctors, paramedical staff, nurses, policemen, among other corona warriors.

Indian Navy’s Chetak helicopter, followed by Coast Guard, was seen showering flowers on doctors and medical staff of Asvini hospital, Colaba.

In pics: IAF’s spectacular ‘thank you’ show for ‘corona warriors’



Fighter plane Sukhoi flew over the Mumbai’s skyline to pay gratitude to the corona fighters of Mumbai.



Fighter plane Sukhoi over the Mumbai skyline. ( HT Photo/Vijayanand Gupta )

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Friday announced that the three armed forces services will carry out a series of activities to thank the “corona warriors” on Sunday.

The IAF-led fly-pasts was also carried out in Delhi, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Srinagar, Chandigarh, among other cities across the country.

Indian Navy Chetak helicopter followed by Coast Guard showers flowers on doctors and medical staff of Asvini hospital, Colaba. ( HT Photo/Satyabrata Tripathy )

The Eastern Naval Command and the Western Naval Command will be illuminating several ships at anchorage from 7.30 pm to midnight today.

Fighter aircraft formations, comprising Sukhoi-30 MKI, MiG-29 and Jaguar, also flew over Delhi’s Rajpath and orbited over the city for around 30 minutes from 10 am on Sunday.

This is the third massive display of gratitude to Covid-19 warriors after Prime Minister Narendra Modi previously asked people to clap for them from their balconies and light candles in their honour.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Hostages, gunfight, assault teams: How the Handwara encounter ensued
May 03, 2020 11:20 IST
Eye on Gulf countries, Pak ups Twitter campaign to target India over ‘Islamophobia’
May 03, 2020 09:41 IST
Decorated colonel among 5 killed in J-K’s Handwara; 2 terrorists shot down
May 03, 2020 10:43 IST
CRPF headquarters in Delhi sealed after staff member found Covid-19 positive
May 03, 2020 13:02 IST

latest news

Maharashtra conducts over 1.61 lakh Covid-19 tests, state tally nears 12,300-mark
May 03, 2020 13:47 IST
South Korea to relax social distancing rules further starting May 6
May 03, 2020 13:46 IST
We need social solidarity, not social distancing
May 03, 2020 13:45 IST
One more Nanded returnee tests positive in Mohali, taking district count to 94
May 03, 2020 13:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.