In pictures: IAF’s aerial salute to ‘Covid-19 warriors’ in Mumbai

Fighter plane Sukhoi flew over the Mumbai’s skyline to pay gratitude to the corona fighters of Mumbai. (HT Photo/Vijayanand Gupta)

India’s financial capital, Mumbai, witnessed a spectacular fly-past carried out by Indian Air Force jets in the honour of thousands of ‘Covid-19 warriors’. The display was part of a nationwide exercise to express gratitude toward lakhs of ‘corona warriors’ in the frontline of fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

A shower of flowers on various hospitals in the city, including the JJ hospital, was carried out by the IAF in respect of medical professionals, doctors, paramedical staff, nurses, policemen, among other corona warriors.

Indian Navy’s Chetak helicopter, followed by Coast Guard, was seen showering flowers on doctors and medical staff of Asvini hospital, Colaba.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Friday announced that the three armed forces services will carry out a series of activities to thank the “corona warriors” on Sunday.

The IAF-led fly-pasts was also carried out in Delhi, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Srinagar, Chandigarh, among other cities across the country.

The Eastern Naval Command and the Western Naval Command will be illuminating several ships at anchorage from 7.30 pm to midnight today.

Fighter aircraft formations, comprising Sukhoi-30 MKI, MiG-29 and Jaguar, also flew over Delhi’s Rajpath and orbited over the city for around 30 minutes from 10 am on Sunday.

This is the third massive display of gratitude to Covid-19 warriors after Prime Minister Narendra Modi previously asked people to clap for them from their balconies and light candles in their honour.