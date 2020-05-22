Sections
Home / India News / In PM Modi’s aerial survey of Cyclone-hit Bengal, CM Mamata a co-traveller

In PM Modi’s aerial survey of Cyclone-hit Bengal, CM Mamata a co-traveller

Upon arrival this morning, PM Modi was greeted by CM Banerjee at the Kolkata airport. The CM then urged the PM to declare Cyclone Amphan a national disaster.

Updated: May 22, 2020 14:05 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

PM Modi conducting an aerial survey of Bengal with CM Mamata Banerjee.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday conducted an aerial survey of Cyclone Amphan-hit West Bengal with chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Dharmendra Pradhan, Babul Supriyo, Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Debasree Chaudhuri also accompanied the two leaders.

Click here for Cyclone Amphan LIVE updates

The cyclone has claimed 80 lives so far, said the state government.

Upon arrival this morning, PM Modi was greeted by CM Banerjee at the Kolkata airport. The CM then urged the PM to declare Cyclone Amphan a national disaster.



President Ram Nath Kovind too dialled CM Banerjee to lend support.

“I sincerely thank President Ram Nath Kovind Ji, for personally calling me to convey his support and concerns for the people of Bengal in this unprecedented time of crisis because of Amphan Cyclone. We are extremely grateful,” said the CM.

Banerjee had earlier pitched for central assistance and appealed to PM Modi to visit the cyclone-hit areas. The state government had moved out five lakh people to shield them from the cyclone that slammed the the state on Wednesday.

PM Modi had assured West Bengal on Thursday that the country stands in solidarity with it as the state counts its losses in the wake of cyclone Amphan.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

With 660 new Covid-19 cases, Delhi records another big spike
May 22, 2020 14:04 IST
Veteran actor Mumtaz rubbishes death hoax: ‘I’m hale and hearty’
May 22, 2020 14:04 IST
Covid-19 lockdown restrictions eased in Srinagar ahead of Eid
May 22, 2020 14:03 IST
Pakistan’s Covid-19 cases cross 50,000-mark; death toll at 1,067
May 22, 2020 14:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.