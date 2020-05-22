In PM Modi’s aerial survey of Cyclone-hit Bengal, CM Mamata a co-traveller

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday conducted an aerial survey of Cyclone Amphan-hit West Bengal with chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Dharmendra Pradhan, Babul Supriyo, Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Debasree Chaudhuri also accompanied the two leaders.

The cyclone has claimed 80 lives so far, said the state government.

Upon arrival this morning, PM Modi was greeted by CM Banerjee at the Kolkata airport. The CM then urged the PM to declare Cyclone Amphan a national disaster.

President Ram Nath Kovind too dialled CM Banerjee to lend support.

“I sincerely thank President Ram Nath Kovind Ji, for personally calling me to convey his support and concerns for the people of Bengal in this unprecedented time of crisis because of Amphan Cyclone. We are extremely grateful,” said the CM.

Banerjee had earlier pitched for central assistance and appealed to PM Modi to visit the cyclone-hit areas. The state government had moved out five lakh people to shield them from the cyclone that slammed the the state on Wednesday.

PM Modi had assured West Bengal on Thursday that the country stands in solidarity with it as the state counts its losses in the wake of cyclone Amphan.