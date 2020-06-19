Sections
Home / India News / In PM Modi’s Ladakh meeting today, AAP and RJD say they aren’t invited

In PM Modi’s Ladakh meeting today, AAP and RJD say they aren’t invited

Defence minister Rajnath Singh had on Thursday called and invited all leaders on behalf of the Prime Minister and 20 parties will attend the meeting, according to reports.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 12:44 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Reports said all recognised national parties, those with more than five MPs in the Lok Sabha, leading parties from the northeast and parties with Union cabinet ministers have been invited for the all-party meeting.. (ANI Photo)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) have said they did not get an invite to the all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the border face-off between India and China on Friday, their leaders have said.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh had on Thursday called and invited all leaders on behalf of the Prime Minister and 20 parties will attend the meeting, according to reports. It will be also attended by Union home minister Amit Shah and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda, they said.

AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Gopal Rai have said their party did not get the call for the meeting.

“A strange ego-ridden government is ruling at the Centre. The Aam Aadmi Party has a government in Delhi. It’s the main opposition party in Punjab. There are four MPs all over the country but still the BJP does not want its opinion on such an important matter. The whole country is waiting for what the Prime Minister will say in the meeting,” Sanjay Singh tweeted in Hindi on Thursday.



Singh also said all parties should be brought together during a national emergency.

Gopal Rai, who is also a minister in the Delhi government, said it is unfortunate that the AAP was not invited.

“Instead of taking all the parties together, the BJP is using mathematical formulas to ascertain who should be invited and who should not be. It is unfortunate,” he said.

Rai also said the AAP will launch nationwide protests against the Chinese aggression on Saturday and party MLAs will stage protests in their respective constituencies.

“To protest the attack on Indian soldiers by China, Aam Aadmi Party will hold ‘Aakrosh Pradarshan’ tomorrow on June 20 at 11:00 am. There will be a demonstration in all the 70 assembly constituencies of Delhi. India will not tolerate the insult of brave soldiers,” Rai tweeted in Hindi.

Similarly, the RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav said his party has not been called for the meeting.

“The Rashtriya Janata Dal is the largest party in Bihar and it has 5 MPs in Parliament but we have not been invited to today’s all-party meeting on the face-off between India and China We want Rajnath Singh ji to clarify as to why the RJD hasn’t been invited,” Yadav, who is Bihar’s Leader of Opposition, said on Friday, according to ANI.

Before that, he had questioned the defence minister and the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) over the miss.

“Dear @DefenceMinIndia @PMOIndia, Just wish to know the criteria for inviting political parties for tomorrow’s #AllPartyMeet on #GalwanValley. I mean the grounds of inclusion/exclusion. Because our party @RJDforIndia hasn’t received any message so far,” he had tweeted on Thursday.

Reports said all recognised national parties, those with more than five MPs in the Lok Sabha, leading parties from the northeast and parties with Union cabinet ministers have been invited for the all-party meeting.

It comes amid demands by the opposition seeking details of the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh which left 20 Indian Army personnel dead.

(With agency inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Pakistan got it totally wrong’: Waqar Younis on loss to India in 2019 WC
Jun 19, 2020 13:18 IST
Beware of fake recruitment notice being circulated in our name: India Post
Jun 19, 2020 13:16 IST
MHA caps rates at private hospitals for Covid-19 treatment in Delhi
Jun 19, 2020 13:14 IST
‘Sushant Singh Rajput had 3-4 projects in hand,’ says Kamal Jain
Jun 19, 2020 13:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.