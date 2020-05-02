In PM’s push for farm reforms, a role for Kisan credit cards, PM-KISAN scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a meeting with ministers and government officials to discuss ways to boost the agriculture sector in India as the country looks to rebound from the economic setback dealt by coronavirus outbreak.

The government’s focus is on making strategic interventions in the existing marketing eco-system for the farm sector and bringing appropriate reforms in the context of rapid agricultural development.

A government release said that this would be achieved by further strengthening Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and by developing ‘Brand India’ in the sector that would contribute to boosting agricultural exports.

“PM Narendra Modi holds a meeting to discuss ways to boost the agriculture sector; emphasises on the dissemination of technology till the last mile and making farmers more competitive in the global value chain,” said a release by the government.

The prime minister has been stressing on boosting exports to aid economic growth.

The meeting also discussed ways to make several government instruments for the sector including the Kisan Credit Cards, PM-KISAN and e-Nam even more effective and increase their contribution to farmer welfare.

Kisan Credit Cards offer short-term credit limits for crops and term loans to holders by participating banks including cooperatives. This initiative grants farmers access to formal banking networks. KCC credit cardholders are also eligible for personal accident insurance for death and permanent disability.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) is a scheme started by the Narendra Modi government in 2018 that provides income support of Rs.6000/- per year to all farmer families across the country. The sum is paid in three equal installments of Rs.2000/- each every four months.

National Agriculture Market or eNAM is another initiative to modernize the farming sector with a tool that helps farmers in discovering the best price for their produce. It (eNAM) is an online trading platform for agricultural commodities that brings farmers, traders and buyers at one place.

Saturday’s meeting, which also discussed ways to invigorate the agriculture sector with modern technology, comes in the backdrop of appeals by the prime minister for self-reliance in a post-coronavirus world and for attracting foreign investments by offering a favourable environment aided by government policy, infrastructural and technological advancement.

India readies to enter the third phase of nationwide lockdown from May 4, which will see a graded resumption of economic activities across the country. The government has given total exemptions to the agriculture sector in all zones.