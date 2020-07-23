In Rahul Gandhi’s latest video, a message to PM on China and ‘national vision’

Congress leader and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Thursday sharpened his attack on the Centre and PM Modi, tweeting out that the prime minister is “100% focused on building his own image”. “India’s captured institutions are all busy doing this task. One man’s image is not a substitute for a national vision,” Gandhi posted along with a video. In a two-minute-long video, Gandhi talked about India’s ties with China after the brutal Galwan valley faceoff last month wherein 20 Indian Army soldiers were killed.

“If you deal with them (China) with a position of strength, you can deal with them,” Gandhi said in the video. Gandhi said that if the Chinese sense weakness, then it will be a problem. “Dealing with the situation with China requires a vision, an international vision,” Gandhi said, adding that India needs to have a global vision and needs to become an idea in itself.

Gandhi said that a huge opportunity will be missed by not thinking long-term and big.

“We’re fighting among ourselves, look at the politics. An Indian is fighting an Indian. This shows there is no clear cut vision going forward,” he added.

Gandhi said that his responsibility is to question the prime minister and put forth questions, so that “he does his work”.

“It is his responsibility to give the vision and I can guarantee you that it is not there and that is why China is in there,” Gandhi concluded.

This comes a couple of days after Gandhi took to Twitter and posted that the prime minister has fabricated a fake strongman image to come to power which has now become India’s biggest weakness as he has to protect the idea of ‘Chhapan Inch’.

The Congress leader posted a video message on Twiter and wrote, “PM fabricated a fake strongman image to come to power. It was his biggest strength. It is now India’s biggest weakness.”

In the video message, Gandhi spoke on speaking on “China’s Strategic Game Plan” and said, “What is China’s strategic and tactical game plan? It is simply not a border issue. The worry I have is that the Chinese are sitting in our territory today. Chinese don’t do anything without thinking about it strategically.”

“In their mind, they have mapped out the world and they are trying to shape the world. That’s the scale of what they are doing. That’s what Gwadar is, that is what belt and road is. It is a restructuring of the planet. So when you are thinking about the Chinese you have to understand that that is the level at which they are thinking,” he added.