In Rahul Gandhi’s latest jibe on Ladakh face-off, a question on ‘Chinese invasion’

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 09:44 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

Ever since the violent face-off between the Indian and the Chinese army took place last week and resulted in the killing of 20 Indian soldiers, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has been taking jibes at the centre, questioning if Indian land has been occupied by the Chinese.

In his recent post, Gandhi tweeted out a picture of Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh where the stand-off with China began last month.

“We stand united against the Chinese invasion. Has China occupied Indian land?” Gandhi posted on Tuesday.



This comes a day after Gandhi on Monday said he wanted to know why is China busy praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid tension in bilateral ties and fight over the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Galwan region.

“China killed our soldiers. China took our land. Then, why is China praising Mr Modi during this conflict?” Gandhi posted.

On Sunday, Gandhi tweeted out saying, PM “Narendra Modi is actually Surender Modi,” His tweet carried a news report on India’s policy towards China.

Gandhi attacked the prime minister, accusing him of surrendering India’s territory to China. He quoted PM Modi in one of his tweets last week wherein, at the all-party meeting, the prime minister had asserted that Chinese troops did not intrude Indian territory.

Meanwhile, within a week after the violent Ladakh face-off, top military officials from the two sides held a marathon meeting on Monday at Moldo on the Chinese side of the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) in a bid to ease tensions and thinning military build-up on both sides of the border.

