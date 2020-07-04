Sections
Home / India News / In second major restructuring in 2 days, Rajasthan reshuffles 66 IPS officers

In second major restructuring in 2 days, Rajasthan reshuffles 66 IPS officers

The 66 include officers from district chiefs to DGP rank officers.

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 16:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jaipur

The Rajasthan Government transferred/redesignated 66 IPS officers in the state on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

The Rajasthan government carried out a major reshuffle in the police department transferring and re-designating 66 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers Friday night, a day after it transferred 103 IAS officers.

According to orders issued by the Department of Personnel (DoP), two director general of police (DGP) rank officers, eights additional director general of police (ADGPs), seven inspector general (IGs), 13 deputy inspector general of police (DIGs) and 38 superintendent of police (SP) rank officers were among those transferred.

Senior IPS officer ML Lather who was director general (law and order) has been appointed as DGP (crime branch) and BL Soni who was holding DGP (crime branch) has been appointed as DG (Jail).

Among the ADGPs, Anil Paliwal has been appointed in police personnel department, Ashok Kumar Rathore in ATS and SOG, Prashakha Mathur in Rajasthan State Human Rights Commission, Biju George in vigilance department, Govind Gupta in recruitment and promotion board and Hemant Priyadarshi in reorganization and rules wing of Rajasthan police.



Amongst field changes, Jose Mohan was appointed as commissioner of police, Jodhpur. He replaces Praful Kumar who has been appointed as Inspector General of Police (IGP) Bikaner range and Sanjeeb Narzary was appointed as Bharatpur range IGP. He was earlier the IGP of the armed battalion.

Among Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs) Ajay Pal Lamba was appointed as additional commissioner of police, crime and Rahul Prakash was appointed as additional commissioner of police, law and order.

Amongst district chiefs, Om Prakash was appointed as SP Tonk, Mridul Kachawa as Karauli SP, Shweta Dhankar as Nagaur SP, Priti Chandra as SP Bhilwara, Ajay Singh as Jaisalmer SP, Deshmukh Paris Anil as SP Churu, Prahlad Singh Krishnia as SP Bikaner, Kesar Singh as Dholpur SP, Ram Moorty Joshi as SP Bhiwadi, Pooja Awana as SP Sirohi, Shyam Singh as SP Jalore, Manish Agarwal as SP Dausa, Alok Srivastava as Jodhpur DCP West Jodhpur and Manoj Kumar as DCP West Jaipur.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘ICMR rushing for unrealistic timeline’: Congress leader on Covid vaccine
Jul 04, 2020 16:55 IST
Tarantula’s feeding time video is nightmarish yet fascinating. Watch
Jul 04, 2020 16:55 IST
IIT Roorkee ‘develops’ tech for smooth driving in foggy weather
Jul 04, 2020 16:54 IST
Himachal Pradesh University withdraws tentative undergraduate date sheet
Jul 04, 2020 16:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.