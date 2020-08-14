Sections
In self-reliance push, Rajnath Singh launches weapons system made by Ordnance Factory Board

The weapons system include anti-tank missile, rifles and an upgraded commander’s thermal imager-cum-daysight for T-90 tanks.

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 07:38 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times Kolkata

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the launch of 15 products developed by Defence Public Sector Undertakings and Ordnance Factory Board, in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday launched a number of weapon systems developed by different factories of the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) as part of the Atma Nirbhar Week programme.

At a programme in Delhi, Singh remotely launched Namica, a missile launching platform for the third generation anti-tank fire and forget missile “Nag”, a new 8.6x70mm sniper rifle developed by the Rifle Factory Ishapore, a dual calibre anti-material rifle developed by the Ordnance Factory Tiruchirappalli and an upgraded commander’s thermal imager-cum-daysight for T-90 tanks developed by the Opto Electronic Factory Dehradun.

The OFB said in a statement issued from its headquarters in Kolkata that Namica uses an indigenously produced infantry combat vehicle with amphibious capabilities. It has been jointly developed by Ordnance Factory Medak and DRDL. The platform can fire six missiles with a gap of 20 seconds between the shots.

The 14.5/20mm anti-material rifle is a dual calibre modular weapon used for destroying enemy bunkers, light armoured vehicles and radar systems.



The upgraded thermal imager-cum-daysight for T-90 tanks has a range of detection at 8,000 meters at night. “It will also be retrofitted in T-90 Tanks already in service and will lead to substantial foreign exchange savings,” the OFB said.

