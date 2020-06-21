Sections
Home / India News / In sharp turnaround, Covid-19 growth rate dips to 1.02% in Mumbai’s Dharavi in June

In sharp turnaround, Covid-19 growth rate dips to 1.02% in Mumbai’s Dharavi in June

Known for being highly congested with eight to ten people living in small shanties, the virus had started spreading swiftly in Dharavi in the month of April amid lockdown.

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 18:10 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

On June 19, seventeen new Covid-19 positive cases were in Mumbai’s Dharavi, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the slums to 2,151, data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. (HT PHOTO.)

Asia’s largest slum, Mumbai’s Dharavi had managed to flatten the coronavirus curve earlier this month but after a lull of about two weeks the deadly infection was back again with seventeen fresh Covid-19 cases being reported on June 19. The Union health ministry on Sunday, however, said that due to proactive measures adopted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Covid-19 growth rate in Dharavi has dipped to 1.02% in June.

Known for being highly congested with eight to ten people living in small shanties, the virus had started spreading swiftly in Dharavi in the month of April. A slew of steps taken by the BMC with regular testing and isolation of Covid-19 positive patients helped the Mumbai slum to curb the spread of the infectious disease to a large extent.

“Being densely populated about (2,27,136 people per sq km), Dharavi had 491 coronavirus cases in April with a 12% growth rate and case doubling period of 18 days. Proactive measures adopted by BMC reduced the Covid-19 growth rate to 4.3% in May 2020 and further to 1.02% in June,” the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

ALSO READ | After a lull, 17 new Covid-19 cases emerge in Mumbai’s Dharavi, case count at 2,151



In the month of May, the growth rate for the Covid-19 disease in Dharavi was about 4.3%, a significant dip from the earlier 12% in April. During the nationwide lockdown in April, when movement of people was restricted to a large extent and people were advised by the state governments to remain indoors, Dharavi saw a doubling rate of 18 days.



On June 19, seventeen new Covid-19 positive cases were in Mumbai’s Dharavi, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the slums to 2,151, data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. A day later, the number dipped and only 7 Covid-19 cases were detected in the area on Saturday, June 20.

Currently, the total number of coronavirus cases in Dharavi stands at 2,158.

On Friday, only one person succumbed to the deadly infection, taking the death toll in the slum dwelling to 79. No deaths were reported from the area on Saturday.

ALSO READ | How Mumbai’s Dharavi chased Covid-19 has lessons for other developing nations

The civic agency’s aggressive testing procedures and containment plans have helped Dharavi to successfully deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Once identified as a coronavirus hotspot, Dharavi slums had posed a huge challenge for the Maharashtra government and the local civic bodies, but now with a growth rate of hardly 1.02%, the congested slum is on its way to beat the deadly pathogen.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Centre feeding lies to people, is in denial mode: HP Cong leader
Jun 21, 2020 18:23 IST
Barcelona lose De Jong to injury for ‘several weeks’
Jun 21, 2020 18:29 IST
J&K man dies of heart attack hours before leaving quarantine centre in Kathua district
Jun 21, 2020 18:21 IST
IIT, IIM students launch helpline number to help workers find jobs in Delhi- NCR
Jun 21, 2020 18:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.