In Sikkim’s second Covid-19 positive case, 56-year-old man contracts infection

Prior to May 23, Sikkim was the only Covid-19 free state in the country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had congratulated the state government in his speeches. (Image used for representation). (ANI PHOTO.)

The Himalayan state of Sikkim on Wednesday recorded its second Covid-19 case when a 56-year-old man, who returned from Delhi on May 25, tested positive.

The state’s first coronavirus patient was a 25-year-old man who had also returned from Delhi on May 23. He tested positive two days later.

“The 56-year-old man tested positive in a quarantine facility,” said Pempa Bhutia, Sikkim’s health secretary.

Sikkim has made it mandatory for all people returning from other states to stay in paid or government quarantine for 14 days and in home quarantine for two more weeks. Paid quarantine facilities are available in hotels earmarked by the state.

Both the patients are undergoing treatment at the STNM Hospital. The Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) started testing swab samples on May 29.

“The second man who tested Covid-19 positive was asymptomatic. However, two other men who were living with him in the same room have tested negative,” Bhutia said.

Sikkim was among the few states that took drastic steps, such as sealing of borders and banning entry of domestic and foreign tourists and migrant workers, when the coronavirus pandemic started in India.

Sikkim has decided to open educational institutions from July 1.