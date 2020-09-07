Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / In talks with India to join ‘COVAX’ vaccine scheme, says WHO

In talks with India to join ‘COVAX’ vaccine scheme, says WHO

We would welcome Indian participation ...India has extensive experience (with vaccines),” said Bruce Aylward in a briefing in Geneva

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 23:44 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Geneva Switzerland

The WHO and the GAVI vaccine alliance are leading the COVAX facility, aimed at helping buy and distribute vaccination shots against the novel coronavirus fairly around the world. (Reuters)

The World Health Organization is in talks with India about joining the “COVAX” global vaccine allocation plan, a senior WHO adviser said on Monday.

“India is certainly eligible, like all countries in the world, to be part of the COVAX facility and discussions are ongoing in that regard,” Bruce Aylward told a briefing in Geneva. “We would welcome Indian participation ...India has extensive experience (with vaccines).”

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

The WHO and the GAVI vaccine alliance are leading the COVAX facility, aimed at helping buy and distribute vaccination shots against the novel coronavirus fairly around the world. But some countries that have secured their own supplies through bilateral deals, including the United States, have said they will not join COVAX.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Amid border row, Army seeks to upgrade ‘night-blind’ infantry combat vehicles
Sep 07, 2020 22:55 IST
ED arrests Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar for money laundering
Sep 07, 2020 21:43 IST
World must be better prepared for next pandemic, says WHO chief
Sep 07, 2020 22:45 IST
‘State of border can’t be delinked from state of relationship with China’: Jaishankar
Sep 07, 2020 23:16 IST

latest news

Amid standoff, Army looks to upgrade fleet of infantry vehicles
Sep 07, 2020 23:47 IST
Registration department to seize 19 properties for stamp duty evasion
Sep 07, 2020 23:46 IST
PM: NEP nation’s policy, not govt’s
Sep 07, 2020 23:46 IST
Field work initiated to make a case of Dhanauri wetland as Ramsar site
Sep 07, 2020 23:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.