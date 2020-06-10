In third encounter in 3 days, security forces kill 5 terrorists in Shopian

Security forces during an encounter in which five terrorists gunned down in Shopian on Wednesday. (ANI)

A joint security team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CPPF) killed five terrorists in south Kashmir’s Shopian on Wednesday.

The JK police said a cordon and search operation was launched by the police, 44 Rashtriya Rifles and 178 Bn CRPF after a tip of presence of terrorists in village Sugoo Handhama Shopian. The slain terrorists are suspected to have belonged to the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and the Lashkar-e-taiba Taiba (LeT).

“During the search operation, the hiding terrorists fired on the joint search party. The fire was retaliated leading to an encounter,” the police said in statement.

The five terrorists were killed in the encounter and their bodies were retrieved from the site of the gun battle.

“The identification and affiliation of the killed terrorists is being ascertained. However, as per credible sources the killed terrorists belonged to proscribed terror outfits….. The terrorists belonged to HM and LeT,” the statement said.

It also claimed that one of the slain terrorists was a district commander of Hizbul Mujahideen.

“Police and security forces conducted the operation professionally and no collateral damage occurred,’ it said..

Wednesday’s operation was the third in the last three days in which 14 terrorists including top commanders have been killed.

“Incriminating material including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter,” the statement said.

The police also asked people to cooperate with security forces till the area was completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosive materials, if any.