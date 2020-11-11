In third phase of Covaxin trial, AMU VC signs up as first volunteer

The registration process for volunteers for the third phase of trials for Covaxin - India’s first vaccine against Covid-19 - began at the JN Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh on Tuesday. (Representative Photo/REUTERS)

Vice chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Professor Tariq Mansoor has registered himself to be the first volunteer for the third phase of trials of Covaxin – one of the vaccines against coronavirus - at the JN Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday.

The registration process for volunteers began Tuesday at the hospital which is affiliated to the AMU. Volunteers would be administered the vaccine later.

To motivate and inspire others to come forward, Prof Mansoor volunteered himself and said the Covaxin Phase-III trial was aimed at evaluating the safety and efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccine under a collaboration between the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Bharat Biotech.

“By volunteering for a trial or study, one gets a chance to participate in ground breaking research and contribute to developing better cures and treatment options,” Prof. Mansoor said as he sought active participation from all age groups and socio-economic strata to participate in the clinical trials.

JNMCH principal Prof Shahid Ali Siddiqui said that an ethics committee comprising doctors, social workers and lawyers had already been constituted to manage the clinical trials and the required staff for conducting the vaccine trial had been recruited.

Principal investigator Prof Mohammad Shameem said the Phase-I and Phase-II trials had shown encouraging results. Volunteers who would undergo the trial would receive travel expenses and other benefits as per ICMR guidelines.

Dean, faculty of medicine, Prof Rakesh Bhargava urged all colleagues to volunteer for the vaccine.