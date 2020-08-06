Sections
In time of Mandir politics, Mandal appeal faces critical crisis

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 23:55 IST

By Roshan Kishore,

As August 5, 2020, is etched in Indian political history as the day when the politics of mandir (temple) reached its climax after three decades of political mobilisation, August 7, 2020, marks an equally important, and related, anniversary. It was 30 years ago, on this day, that the VP Singh government implemented the Mandal Commission report, which gave 27% reservations in government jobs for Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

As the votaries of the politics of kamandal (an oblong water pot used by sadhus), a term often used to describe the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Hindutva politics, celebrate, the advocates of the politics of Mandal confront their most serious challenge.

The two political streams had a fundamental tension — and in fact, many attribute the rise of each as a response to the other. The Ram temple at Ayodhya was one of the main tenets of kamandal politics, through which the BJP sought to consolidate Hindus across castes. Mandal sought to emphasise caste identities, and construct a political imagination based on an alliance of the socially marginalised with religious minorities, particularly Muslims.



But 30 years later, the line between mandir and Mandal have blurred — and the advocates of the former have won over a significant segment of the natural constituency of the latter.

How did this happen?

For one, the BJP tapped into the heterogeneity within OBCs, and leveraged the resentment against dominant OBC groups who are seen as having cornered the benefits that came with reservation and political power. Data shows that intra-OBC inequality is real. In Uttar Pradesh for instance, it is by consolidating the non-Yadav communities that the BJP has scored three consecutive electoral triumphs — in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls and the 2017 assembly polls. The most tangible manifestation of the BJP seeking to leverage this faultline is the formation of the Commission to Examine Sub-categorisation of Other Backward Classes for OBCs.

But it is not just social engineering. A mix of aggressive welfare delivery to members of these communities, substantive legislative positions to portray the party’s commitment to the subaltern, and the co-option of historical figures integral to identity of specific backward groups into a larger Hindutva pantheon — note Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reference to Suheldev in his speech at Ayodhya — has helped BJP cement its base among this section.

It is not clear if the politics of mandir has decisively prevailed over the politics of Mandal, for social equations can change, inter-caste contradictions can grow, the ability to reconcile these contradictions may not last, and issues of political representation may once again emerge more sharply.

But what is clear is that 30 years later, the politics of mandir and the politics of Mandal have come a full circle in India.

