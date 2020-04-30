Sections
In times of Covid-19, a gift of hygiene for migrant labourers

National Cadet Corps girls gifted clean pair of clothes to migrant workers living in shelter homes, making sure that their personal hygiene is maintained

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 23:16 IST

By Prerna Gauba, Hindustan Times

Ever since stringent lockdown was enforced to contain the spread of COVID-19 across the world, roads, borders and city squares fell quiet. Many migrant labourers who weren’t able to make it back to their villages are now living in shelter homes provided by the government.

While the government has made arrangements for their ration and daily needs, they are short of clothes and personal hygiene necessities. “At the shelters in Soniya Vihar, where we are deployed, we noticed that many labourers were wearing the same clothes for days, as they had no choice. So we decided to put together some lightly used and freshly washed clothes for them,”says 20-year-old NCC cadet Aartika Bhayana.

Bhayana, with three more team members distributed clothes in all sizes to these migrant workers residing at shelter home.

Bhayana, with three more team members distributed clothes in all sizes to these migrant workers residing at shelter home. “We collected clothes from residents, our relatives and family members. We washed them, ironed them and gave it to more than 112 labourers. They were not expecting this and it brought an instant smile on their faces. They clapped for the entire team that this made this possible,” says Bhayana, who was supported by Ridhima Khanna, Preeti Singh and Kanchan Singh. The NCC cadets were assigned the task to maintain social distancing at the shelters, provide labourers with ration and other necessities.

