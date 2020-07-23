Sections
Home / India News / In triple murder, Odisha couple and son killed in sleep

In triple murder, Odisha couple and son killed in sleep

The son’s body was found outside the house while those of his parents were found inside.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 20:24 IST

By Debabrata Mohanty| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times Bhubaneswar

The bodies of the farmer, his wife and son were found on Thursday morning. (Representative photo/Getty Images)

In a case of triple murder, a couple and their son were hacked to death in their sleep in Odisha’s western district of Sonepur late Wednesday night, police said on Thursday.

Police officials said the bodies of farmer Bulu Bhoi (65), his wife Baidehi Bhoi (55) and their son Shiva Bhoi (25) were found this morning.

Sonepur”s superintendent of police Debi Prasad Dash said the couple and their son were sleeping when their throats were slit with a sharp weapon.

“Shiva’s cousin was cultivating his land nearby when he called him. When he did not get any reply, he went to his house to find them lying in a pool of blood,” said the SP.



While Shiva’s body was found outside the house, the bodies of his parents were found inside the house.

Police sent the bodies for post-mortem and have started an investigation. Though police are yet to zero in on any suspect, locals alleged that one of Bhoi’s son-in-law in Chhattisgarh may be responsible for the killings.

Bhoi’s two daughters are married while the youngest son Shankar is working in Tamil Nadu.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

In body swap, nurses accuse Amritsar hospital MS of issuing back-dated guidelines
Jul 23, 2020 21:15 IST
Shatrughan blames shows like ‘Koffee with Arjun’ for stoking controversy
Jul 23, 2020 21:15 IST
CBI court initiates process to declare suspended Chandigarh inspector PO
Jul 23, 2020 21:14 IST
Asst commissioner, ward officers turn pall bearers to ensure last rites for Covid-positive senior
Jul 23, 2020 21:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.