In triple murder, Odisha couple and son killed in sleep

The bodies of the farmer, his wife and son were found on Thursday morning. (Representative photo/Getty Images)

In a case of triple murder, a couple and their son were hacked to death in their sleep in Odisha’s western district of Sonepur late Wednesday night, police said on Thursday.

Police officials said the bodies of farmer Bulu Bhoi (65), his wife Baidehi Bhoi (55) and their son Shiva Bhoi (25) were found this morning.

Sonepur”s superintendent of police Debi Prasad Dash said the couple and their son were sleeping when their throats were slit with a sharp weapon.

“Shiva’s cousin was cultivating his land nearby when he called him. When he did not get any reply, he went to his house to find them lying in a pool of blood,” said the SP.

While Shiva’s body was found outside the house, the bodies of his parents were found inside the house.

Police sent the bodies for post-mortem and have started an investigation. Though police are yet to zero in on any suspect, locals alleged that one of Bhoi’s son-in-law in Chhattisgarh may be responsible for the killings.

Bhoi’s two daughters are married while the youngest son Shankar is working in Tamil Nadu.