Coronavirus Outbreak
In Unlock 2 guidelines, lessons from Covid-19 situation in US, Europe

In Unlock 2 guidelines, lessons from Covid-19 situation in US, Europe

Metro Rail services will remain suspended; cinema halls and gyms too will continue to be shut, according to the Unlock 2 guidelines issued by the Centre.

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 09:02 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Civic workers conduct door-to-door survey to check the spread of Covid-19 in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The government on Monday issued guidelines for the next phase of relaxations aimed at further boosting the economic activity and allow the near-normal life to resume.

This will be the second phase of unlocking the country (hence named Unlock 2) where night curfew will be relaxed and more economic activities opened up.

The new guidelines issued by the Union home ministry, which will come into effect from July 1, are based on feedback received from states, and consultations with central ministries and departments, the Union home ministry said. The current phase to ease restrictions (called Unlock 1) is ending on Tuesday.

The government has learned from the experiences of the United States and Europe, where the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc and decided to not open those activities or institutions which are not directly related to economic activities.



Accordingly, the decision to open schools and colleges has been deferred. There is also added concern due to the monsoon season.

Metro Rail services will remain suspended; cinema halls and gyms too will continue to be shut, according to the new guidelines. Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other large congregations will also continue to be prohibited.

 

Dates for opening of these will be decided separately, based on the assessment of the situation, the home ministry said.

It further said that the domestic and international flights (under the Vande Bharat Mission) and passenger trains have already resumed partially and their operations will be further expanded in a calibrated manner.

Lockdown will remain implemented strictly in the containment zones till July 31, the government guidelines said.

Containment zones are required to be carefully demarcated by state and union territory governments with a view to contain the spread of Covid-19, after taking into consideration the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Within the containment zones, strict perimeter control shall be maintained and only essential activities allowed, the home ministry said.

