In Unlock-4, metro services likely to resume; schools to remain shut: Officials

Metro rail across the country, which has been shut since March 22, is likely to begin in a calibrated manner, similar to how railways and flight services were resumed with limited frequency and capacity. (HT PHOTO.)

After months of deliberations, the Centre is finally likely to allow resumption of metro services from September 1, when the fourth phase of unlocking economic activities will begin, people familiar with the development said.

Bars, which were also closed since lockdown came into effect on March 25, might also be allowed to sell liquor over the counter for takeaway services, the officials said.

Schools and colleges, however, will continue to remain closed but the government is considering reopening institutes like IITs and IIMs.

According to deliberations in the ministry of home affairs (MHA) and other concerned departments, cinema halls and auditoriums will also continue to remain closed for another month. There is a view in the government that even if cinema halls are allowed right now, it won’t be financially viable for them to run shows with only 25-30% capacity due to physical distancing norms.

On metro services, officials said that modifications are still being worked out in consultation with ministry of housing and urban affairs, local governments, metro rail corporations and security agencies. “The new norms being drafted by the MHA on resumption of metro rail are likely to include contact-less ticketing through metro cards, increase in the average stoppage time at each station, markings for queues across all stations to control crowds and maintaining social distancing and an overhaul in the air conditioning system inside the trains to ensure supply of fresh air,” said an official who didn’t wish to be named.

This officer said that the metro rail across the country, which has been shut since March 22, is likely to begin in a calibrated manner, similar to how railways and flight services were resumed with limited frequency and capacity.

The Unlock-4 guidelines for the same will be issued later this week and once the MHA gives the nod, respective state government can further decide how to run the metro trains and their timings, another officer said.

Passengers travelling in metro trains may not be allowed to use tokens anymore as Centre plans to implement a contactless ticketing system using only metro cards once restrictions on public transport are lifted, Hindustan Times had reported on April 30.

“We are ready to resume services in a few days’ notice but are awaiting the formal nod from the MHA. Across states’, preparations have been made to ensure marking across all stations. Delhi has the highest volume of metro users. Arrangements have been made at the stations and inside the trains for social distancing. We will need to manage crowds and the frequency of trains depending on the crowd,” a second officer cited above said.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which provides security to the metro, is also ready and has already conducted drills on how passengers will queue up at entry points, platforms, among other things like use of Aarogya Setu app for all, said an officer in the paramilitary force.

Officials said Unlock-4 guidelines will only mention the activities which will be prohibited while the rest can resume. The containment zones will continue to be under strict lockdown and monitoring.

They added that social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other large congregations are also likely to remain prohibited next month.