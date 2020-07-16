Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / In worst-case scenario, India could report over 6 crore Covid-19 cases by March 2021: IISc study

In worst-case scenario, India could report over 6 crore Covid-19 cases by March 2021: IISc study

In its “worse scenario” projection, the model predicted no Covid-19 peak for India until the end of March 2021. Whereas going by the “better scenario”, India’s Covid-19 peak could come by the “second week of September”.

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 09:07 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo: Medical workers in PPE overalls during a screening exercise during a nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)

According to the Indian Institute of Science’s (IISc) projection of Covid-19 infections in India, in a better case scenario for the country, India’s total coronavirus cases could be as low as 37.4 lakh at the end of March 2021 and could get as high as 6.18 crore at the end of March 2021 in the worst-case scenario.

The IISc model “is a paradigm shift in mathematical modeling of infectious diseases” and is based on the country’s Covid-19 data and trends observed between Mar 23 and June 18 this year “to tune the parameters of the data-driven model”. However, the projections are likely to differ after taking into account the current Covid-19 situation in the country.

Also read: To ramp up coronavirus testing, Delhi clinics put TB machines to use

In its “worse scenario” projection, the model predicted no Covid-19 peak for India until the end of March 2021. Whereas going by the “better scenario”, India’s Covid-19 peak could come by the “second week of September” or by October.

The model laid great emphasis on the initiation of “one or two-day lockdown per week” to cut the rate of new infections.



“One or two day lockdown per week (e.g., Sunday, Sunday & Wednesday etc) with complete compliance along with adequate social distancing during other days is effective to reduce the spread,” the study read.

Also read: Why Bihar should be conducting more Covid-19 tests than Delhi is

It also noted the steady improvement in India’s Covid-19 recovery rate and emphasised the importance of appropriate medical care and timely quarantine.

“Among all measures, contact tracing, quarantine and social distancing are key to contain the spread in the absence of vaccine,” it stated.

India’s Covid-19 tally now near the 10 lakh mark with over 24,000 deaths and the number of recovered patients touching 6 lakh. Globally, the virus has infected 13 million people while over 5 lakh people have succumbed to death and over 8 million patients have recovered worldwide.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

India could report over 6 crore Covid-19 cases by March 2021: IISc study
Jul 16, 2020 09:07 IST
Harry Kane goes past 200 club goals as Spurs win at Newcastle
Jul 16, 2020 09:02 IST
174 Indian nationals file lawsuit against Donald Trump’s order on H1B visa
Jul 16, 2020 09:02 IST
Terrorist associate of LeT arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora
Jul 16, 2020 08:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.