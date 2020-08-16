Sections
Home / India News / Incessant rains in Chhattisgarh cause disruptions, villages cut off in South Bastar

CM Bhupesh Baghel has asked authorities to be on vigil.

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 16:47 IST

By Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Several areas have been cut off due to incessant rains and rising level of rivers in south Bastar region. (HT Photo)

Incessant rains continued to lash parts of Chhattisgarh, especially districts in South Bastar region since Saturday, resulting in flooding of major rivers in the state.

Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has directed all district collectors and superintendents of police (SPs) to remain alert in view of the continuous rainfall.

“The chief minister has asked the official to assess damage caused due to rains and provide immediate necessary assistance to the affected people. All necessary medical arrangements should be ensured in view of water-borne diseases due to the rains. Adequate availability of medicines and antidotes for water borne diseases, gastroenteritis and snakebite should be ensured in health centers. Disaster management teams must be prompt and ensure all necessary arrangements before time,” a press note issued by the directorate of public relations of Chhattisgarh stated.

Officials claimed that Bijapur and Sukma districts of South Bastar region were the worst affected and water-level of local rivers there was continuously rising.



Due to the incessant rains in South Bastar for the last three days, the river drains are in spate cutting off villages from district headquarters. The water level in Indravati and Chhot river has increased in Bijapur district due to which around two hundred villages are cut off from the district headquarters, said officials.

Traffic is blocked between Gidam to Bijapur, Bijapur to Bhopal Patnam, Bijapur Awapalli, Basaguda, Gangalur, due to increased water level in the rivulets.

Bijapur superintendent of police Kamalochan Kashyap said the district administration was continuously monitoring the flood situation.

