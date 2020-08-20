Sections
Home / India News / 'Incredibly proud to have him as my father': Rahul's tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on birth anniversary

Rahul Gandhi tweeted his tribute to his father. “We miss him today and everyday,” the tweet read.

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 11:04 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Veer Bhumi. (ANI Twitter)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Delhi’s Veer Bhumi Rajiv Gandhi Memorial and paid tributes to his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 76th birth anniversary on Thursday.

The Congress leader tweeted he was “incredibly lucky and proud” to have him as his father, adding that “he was a compassionate and loving human being”. “We miss him today and everyday,” the tweet further read.

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to the former PM.



“On his birth anniversary, tributes to former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji,” PM Modi tweeted.

Rajiv Gandhi took over the charge of the Congress in 1984 following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He became India’s youngest Prime Minister at the age of 40. He served as the sixth PM of India. He was assassinated during an election rally in Tamil Nadu by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber in 1991.

(with agency inputs)

