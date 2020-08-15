Independence Day: DRDO’s anti-drone system guarded Red Fort, had laser to bring down targets

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on 74th Independence Day, he was surrounded by a posse of security and state-of-the-art security apparatus.

Among them was an anti-drone system developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation or DRDO which was stationed near the Red Fort.

According to DRDO, as reported by news agency ANI, the anti-drone system can detect and jam micro drones up to three kilometres and use laser to bring down a target up to 2.5 kilometres.

Unprecedented security ring was thrown around the Red Forst from where PM Modi delivered his Independence Day speech, listing his government’s past achievements and presenting the roadmap for the future.

Security personnel were deployed both in plainclothes and uniform in the area. Facial recognition system was also been set up at vantage points to keep an eye on the attendees. The police said that all the necessary guidelines in view of the Covid-19 pandemic were also enforced.

Apart from this, the Delhi Police had also coordinated with other states and union territories - from Delhi’s neighbours like Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to others namely Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar - and discussed security measures in the view of August 15.

The personnel of National Security Guard (NSG), Special Protection Group (SPG) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were also present in the area.

Over 300 cameras were installed for security and their footage was monitored round-the-clock, the police said.

There were around 4,000 security personnel at the Red Fort who stood in adherence with social distancing norms, they said.