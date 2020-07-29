Independence Day functions can be held with social distancing and wearing masks

The Union home ministry has allowed holding of Independence Day functions on August 15 with observation of health protocols like social distancing and wearing of masks through an order issued on Wednesday evening, containing guidelines for Unlock 3 phase that will come into effect from August 1.

“Independence day functions at National, State, District, Sub-Division, Municipal and Panchayat levels and ‘At Home’ functions, wherever held, will be allowed with social distancing and by following other health protocols e.g. wearing of masks,” the order states.

The order signed by the home secretary and released under Disaster Management Act on directions of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) says instructions issued by the ministry of home affairs on July 21 should be followed in this regard.

On July 21, the Union home ministry had sent out a detailed guideline for Independence Day celebrations to chief secretaries of all states and UTs outlining the precautions to be observed on the occasion.

Also Read: Covid Unlock 3: Yoga institutes and gyms allowed to operate from August 5

“Every year, Independence Day is celebrated with grandeur, gaiety, fervour and enthusiasm. This year also, Independence Day will be celebrated in a manner befitting the occasion. However, in view of the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, while organizing various programmes or activities for the Independence Day celebrations, it is imperative to follow certain preventive measures such as maintaining social distancing, wearing of masks, proper sanitization, avoiding large congregations, protecting vulnerable persons, etc.; and following all guidelines related to Covid-19 issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare,” the letter had stated.

The letter also pointed out that the marquee ceremony at the Red Fort will take place but with a curtailed programme.

“The ceremony at the Red Fort consisting of the presentation of a Guard of Honour by the Armed Forces and the Delhi Police to the Prime Minister (Pradhan Mantri), unfurling of the National Flag accompanied by playing of the National Anthem and firing of 21-gun salute, speech by the Prime Minister, singing of the National Anthem immediately after PM’s speech and release of tri-coloured balloons at the end.” The order said.

The order also stated that an “At Home” reception will be held at Rashtrapati Bhawan on the occasion.

At the state level, the order allowed unfurling of the national flag by the chief ministers after 9 am, accompanied by the playing of the national anthem, presentation of guard of honour by state police including paramilitary forces, home guards, NCC, scouts etc, speech by the chief minister and singing of the national anthem.