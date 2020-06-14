India 9th worst-hit nation in the world in terms of Covid-19 deaths

India’s Covid-19 cases crossed the 3.2 lakh-mark on June 14 morning, as per the Union health ministry dashboard. (HT Photo )

India is the ninth worst-hit country in the world in terms of deaths due to coronavirus disease, Covid-19, according to the World Health Organisation tracker.

Till Sunday morning, 9,195 deaths were reported in India, according to the health ministry’s dashboard. Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi account for roughly two-thirds of all deaths in the country. One thousand deaths have been added to the toll in the last three days.

The United States continues to be the nation with most deaths from the disease with 114,446 fatalities. It is followed by Brazil with 41,828 fatalities, UK with 41,481, and Italy with 34,223 deaths. The next four countries in terms of coronavirus death toll are France, Spain, Mexico and Belgium.

With 3,20, 922 Covid-19 cases reported till Sunday morning, India continues to be fourth in terms of total caseload, after the US, Brazil and Russia. This count includes 1,49,348 active cases.

Maharashtra has the most – 1,04,567 coronavirus cases, followed by Tamil Nadu with 42,687 and Delhi 38,958 cases.

The good news, though, is that with the surge in Covid-19 cases, there has been an increase in the number of recoveries as well. Union health ministry data shows that 162,378 or 50.59% of people have been cured and / or discharged from hospitals.

However, with the infections rising rapidly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting on the Covid-19 situation on Saturday which was attended by home minister Amit Shah, health minister Harsh Vardhan, Niti Aayog member Vinod Paul, and key officials in charge of the various empowered groups managing various facets of India’s response to the pandemic.

The PM will also hold a video conference with the chief ministers next week on the issue. The meeting, sixth since the announcement of lockdown on March 24, will be held on June 16 and 17. The PM will interact with 21 CMs on day 1 and the remaining on the second day

Globally, 7.7 million people have contracted Covid-19 and 429,666 people have died, according to America’s Johns Hopkins University.