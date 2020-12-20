India added more than 1.2 lakh Covid-19 cases this week, crossed 10 million mark

India reported 120,499 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 1,781 related deaths between Monday and Saturday, according to the data released by the Union health ministry, and its infection tally is now over 10 million. The country, which is the second worst-hit after the United States, has recorded 9,550,712 recoveries and 308,751 active cases of the coronavirus disease so far. India had crossed the 9.8 million-mark last Sunday and the 10 million grim milestone on Friday.

On Monday, 27,071 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded and the number of active cases went down to 352,586 even as 9,388,159 patients were cured or discharged across the country. There were 336 new deaths due to the infection, as per the health ministry’s figures. The Centre also issued its guidelines on Monday ahead of the Covid-19 vaccination programme that is expected to start soon. It directed states to ensure safe injection practices. The focus of the guidelines, prepared by the health ministry, is “One needle, One syringe, Only one time”.

India recorded 22,065 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday morning, which was the lowest daily count of infections since July 6, and the country also recorded 354 fatalities. The number of active cases went further down to 339,820 and 9,422,636 patients were cured or discharged from hospitals, according to the health ministry update. The country also recorded 354 deaths on the day, which took the nationwide tally to 143,709.

Senior government officials said on Tuesday that India has bucked the global trend and is showing a sustained improvement in containing the Covid-19 outbreak but warned that trends in other countries are also a strong reminder of how the situation can quickly go out of control even if one peak is contained. “Active cases have declined from over 10 lakh in mid-September to fewer than four lakh at present... India’s cumulative fatality rate has also come down to 6.37%, and if you take into account the last week, it is 3%,” Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.

The country’s Covid-19 tally reached 9,932,547 on Wednesday after 26,382 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 387 related deaths were reported, according to the health ministry. The number of active cases stood at 3,32,002 and 94,56,449 patients were cured or discharged from the hospitals.

India recorded 24,021 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, taking the case count to 9,956,557.

That day, the number of active cases went down to 322,366 and 9,489,740 patients were cured or discharged from hospitals. The country also recorded 355 fresh fatalities on Thursday due to the disease which pushed the nationwide death toll to 144,451. “India has registered a steady decline in the number of daily Deaths. The case fatality rate is sustained at 1.45% and is consistently decreasing. India’s Fatality rate is one of the lowest in the world,” the ministry said in its release.

On Thursday, of the 33,291 new recoveries, 75.63% were recorded by 10 states and Union territories. The health ministry’s data showed 5,728 patients recovering from Covid-19 in Kerala, making the southern state with the maximum number of recoveries. Maharashtra registered 3,887 daily recoveries and West Bengal registered 2,767 new recoveries.

“With focussed strategy and proactive as well as calibrated measures of the Union Government along with the States and UTs, India has sustained a very high Recovery Rate along with rapidly declining Active Cases and low mortality rate,” the health ministry had said on Thursday. The ministry also said that India’s recovery rate is amongst the highest in the world. “While the global figure for Recovery Rate is 70.27%, India is recording 95.31%. USA, Brazil, Russia, and Italy are reporting lesser recovery rates,” it said.

Of the 24,010 daily cases on Thursday, 10 states and Union territories contributed 78.27% of the new cases. Kerala reported 6,185 cases, West Bengal 2,293 and Chhattisgarh registered 1,661 new cases on Thursday. The ministry data also showed that 79.15% of the 355 fatalities that were reported on Thursday morning were from 10 states and Union territories. Of these, 95 deaths were from Maharashtra, West Bengal saw a fatality count of 46 and Delhi reported 32 new deaths.

With 22,889 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 338 fatalities, India’s infection tally went up to 9,979,447 on Friday. The country’s death toll mounted to 144,789 and there are 313,831 active cases of the coronavirus disease. The health ministry’s data showed that 9,520,827 people recovered from the respiratory disease with 31,087 new discharges between Thursday and Friday morning across the country.

India recorded 25,152 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 347 related deaths on Saturday morning. The country’s number of cases mounted to 1,00,04,599, the death toll rose to 145,136 and there are 308,751 active cases of the coronavirus disease so far.

According to the health ministry’s data, 9,550,712 people have recovered from the respiratory disease with 29,885 new discharges between Friday and Saturday morning across the country. The Covid-19 case fatality rate further declined to 1.45 per cent. There are 308,751 active cases of the coronavirus disease in the country which constitute 3.08 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Additional cases in the past 24 hours have dropped from a peak level of nearly 100,000 in mid-September. The pandemic has infected nearly 1% of India’s more than 1.3 billion people, second to the worst-hit United States.

India’s Covid-19 tally had surpassed the 2-million mark on August 7, 3 million on August 23 and 4 million on September 5. It went past 5 million on September 16, 6 million on September 28, 7 million on October 11, 8 million on October 29, and surpassed 9 million on November 20.