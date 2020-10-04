India added nearly 400,000 Covid-19 cases, over 5,000 deaths in a week

A research scientist works inside a laboratory of Serum Institute of India, the world's largest maker of vaccines, which is working on vaccines against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Pune in this file photo. (Reuters Photo)

India’s tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has ballooned to 6.47 million as the country added nearly 400,000 cases in a week, with the highest rate of daily increase in infections in the world, according to data from the Union health ministry.

Between September 28 and October 3, 398,842 Covid-19 cases, 5,300 related deaths and 411,186 recoveries have been reported from across the country, the health ministry’s data shows. The death toll from Covid-19 in India also went past 100,000 this week and it became only the third country globally to reach the grim milestone, after the United States and Brazil. According to the health ministry’s data, 100,842 people have succumbed to the viral disease so far.

There are 944,996 active cases and the recoveries have been clocked at 5,427,706 till Saturday with the national recovery rate at 83.84%. “India’s total #COVID19 recoveries has crossed 54 lakhs today. It accounts for 21% of global recovered cases, while its share in total cases stands at 18.6%,” the health ministry tweeted on Saturday.

Also read | India inc may be allowed to procure Covid-19 vaccines for its employees

The ministry has also said that India has maintained its position with one of the lowest case fatality rates (CFR) when compared to several other countries. “While the global CFR stands at 2.97% as on date, the comparative figure for India is 1.56%. The deaths per million population in India is one of the lowest in the world. While the global average is 130 deaths /million population, India is reporting 73 deaths /million population,” it said.

The government has said that more than 76% of the active cases have been reported from 10 states and Union territories and that the active cases contribute only 14.74% to the positive caseload of the country. According to the health ministry, 14 states and Union territories in the country have less than 5,000 active cases.

The Union home ministry also issued rules for the latest unlocking exercise, which is the fifth in a series of such decisions since June 1, this week by allowing a graded restart of schools, the partial reopening of movie theatres, and large gatherings including political and religious events, more than six months after the Centre imposed a hard lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest easing of curbs permitted more activities in areas outside the containment zones including opening up cinemas, theatres and multiplexes with up to 50% of their seating capacity from October 15. The Centre has also allowed states and Union Territories to decide on reopening schools and coaching institutions from mid-October in a phased manner.

It also allowed political, religious, social, cultural, and sports gatherings in “open spaces” with no limit, provided people wear masks, observe social distancing and there are adequate provisions to observe such rules from mid-October.

Also read | Govt’s ‘behavioural change’ campaign to beat festive rush

The government also plans to launch a massive campaign to urge people to be cautious about their behaviour in the upcoming festive season that will see more social gatherings and outdoor activities amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The campaign is likely to start from October 7, continue for at least three months, and cover the entire festive season including the New Year celebrations, according to officials involved in the planning who spoke on condition of anonymity.