India, US engaging intensively on matters of national security: Jaishankar in opening remarks at 2+2 ministerial dialogue

India, US engaging intensively on matters of national security: Jaishankar in opening remarks at 2+2 ministerial dialogue

“I am sure that our discussions today will be very productive and fruitful,” said external affairs minister S Jaishankar in his opening remarks at 2+2 ministerial dialogue.

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 13:13 IST

By Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Defence minister Rajnath Singh and external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar with US Defence Secretary Mark T Esper and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during India-USA 2+2 Dialogue in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI photo)

In his opening remarks at 2+2 ministerial dialogue, external affairs minister S Jaishankar welcomed the American delegation to India and said that as foreign minister, he attaches great importance to this particular format of interaction for three reasons.

“First, we live in a more uncertain world with much greater stresses and sharper faultlines. For most countries, that means giving security a greater salience in their foreign policy. As major powers, this is even more so in our case,” he said.

Second, over the last two decades, the bilateral relationship between India and the US has grown in its substance, facets and significance and the accompanying comfort level today enables the two countries to engage much more intensively on matters of national security, he said, adding that this format is clearly tailored to that purpose.

“Third, at a time when it is particularly important to uphold a rules-based international order, the ability of India and the US to work closely in defence and foreign policy has a larger resonance. Together, we can make a real difference when it comes to regional and global challenges, whether it is in respecting territorial integrity, promoting maritime domain awareness, countering terrorism or ensuring prosperity,” he said.

“I am therefore looking forward to our discussions today. I am sure that they will be very productive and fruitful,” he said while concluding his opening remark.

