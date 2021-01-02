Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / India approves AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine

India approves AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine

It is the first Covid-19 vaccine to be approved for emergency use by India, which has the highest number of infections after the United States.

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 15:52 IST

By Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters on Saturday the vaccine had been approved on Friday, confirming what sources close to the matter had told Reuters. (REUTERS)

India has approved the Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, paving the way for a huge immunisation campaign in the world’s second most populous country.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters on Saturday the vaccine had been approved on Friday, confirming what sources close to the matter had told Reuters.

It is the first Covid-19 vaccine to be approved for emergency use by India, which has the highest number of infections after the United States.

Javadekar said at least three more vaccines were waiting in line to be approved.



“India is perhaps the only country where at least four vaccines are getting ready,” he said.

“One was approved yesterday for emergency use, Serum’s COVISHIELD.” he said, referring to the fact that the shot is being made locally by the Serum Institute of India (SII).

India has reported more than 10 million Covid-19 cases, though its rate of infection has come down significantly from a mid-September peak.

The country hopes to inoculate 300 million of its 1.35 billion people in the first six to eight months of 2021.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly ‘stable’ after ‘mild’ cardiac arrest
by hindustantimes.com
Protesting farmers to hold tractor parade on Jan 26 in Delhi if demands not met
by HT Correspondent
India to UK flights will resume from January 6, ministry clarifies
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PM Modi ranks No 1 among global leaders in these challenging times: Nadda
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar

latest news

India approves AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine
by Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
‘Nation first mantra behind PM Modi’s rising popularity’: Javadekar
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Akshay Kumar shares pic of a frog in an electrical socket
by HT Entertainment Desk
Kangana Ranaut reacts as Mumbai court says she violated sanctioned plan
by HT Entertainment Desk
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.