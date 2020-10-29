Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / India asks Saudi Arabia to take corrective step on its G-20 banknote showing J-K as separate entity

India asks Saudi Arabia to take corrective step on its G-20 banknote showing J-K as separate entity

The banknote, a new 20 Riyal currency, was released on October 24 to commemorate Saudi Arabia’s presidency of organizing the G-20 on November 21-22.

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 20:11 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

“We have seen bank notes and these bank notes have incorrect depiction of India ‘s external territorial boundaries” Srivastava said. (PTI file photo)

India has conveyed its serious concerns to Saudi Arabia both in Delhi and in Riyadh over the distorted map depicting Jammu and Kashmir as a separate territory from India, in its newly released banknote, and urged it to take urgent corrective steps.

India has termed it an incorrect depiction of India’s external territorial boundaries,

In the weekly media briefing ministry of external affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said: “We have conveyed our serious concerns to Saudi Arabia both to ambassador and Riyadh , We have taken up this gross misrepresentation of India ‘s exterior territorial boundaries on official and legal bank note of Saudi Arabia , we have asked the Saudi Arabia to take urgent corrective steps in this regard.”

The banknote, a new 20 Riyal currency, was released on October 24 to commemorate Saudi Arabia’s presidency of organizing the G-20 on November 21-22. The note features Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the 2020 G20 Summit logo on one side while the other highlights the G20 nations.

“We have seen bank notes and these bank notes have incorrect depiction of India ‘s external territorial boundaries” Srivastava said.

“I would further like to reiterate here that union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and ladakh are integral parts of India,” the MEA spokesperson added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pakistan admits role in Pulwama terror attack
Oct 29, 2020 20:19 IST
‘India stands with France in fight against terrorism’: PM Modi condemns Nice knife attack
Oct 29, 2020 20:01 IST
‘Shouldn’t try to play victim’: India roasts Pakistan for objecting to Indo-US statement
Oct 29, 2020 20:17 IST
CSK vs KKR Live: Nitish Rana brings up half-century
Oct 29, 2020 20:36 IST

latest news

Bhumi Pednekar had Rs 13 lakh loan to repay after failing film school
Oct 29, 2020 20:35 IST
Report finds Oman’s Indian diaspora declined due to Omanisation, pandemic
Oct 29, 2020 20:25 IST
IPL 2020 - KKR Vs CSK, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs
Oct 29, 2020 20:24 IST
UK’s Labour Party suspends Jeremy Corbyn in anti-semitism row
Oct 29, 2020 20:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.