‘Our ties are deep with shared values’: PM Modi during virtual summit with Australian PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India and Australia share deep and extensive ties based on the shared interest and values between the two nations. The prime minister thanked Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for accepting the invite for the vitrual bilateral summit and said that the online meeting cannot replace the his actual presence in India which was due earlier this year.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday issued a press release on the event, stating that the virtual summit is being held as PM Morrison’s visit to India could not take place amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The prime minister said that the time is ripe and perfect to further strengthen relations between India and Australia.

“There are endless opportunities to strengthen our friendship, it also brings with it challenges to turn this potential into reality, how our relationship becomes a factor of stability for the region,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi thanked the Australian PM for looking after the Indian community and students during this difficult time and reiterated India’s commitment toward strengthening ties with Australia.

“It is not only important for our two nations but also for the Indo-Pacific region and the whole world who bolster our ties,” he said during the virtual bilateral event.

The prime minister condoled the loss of lives in Australia due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Talking about the measures taken by the Indian government to tackle the Covid-19 challenge, the prime minister said that many decisions have been taken to view this crisis as an opportunity.

“In India, a process of comprehensive reforms has been initiated in almost all areas. Very soon its result will be seen at the ground level,” he said.