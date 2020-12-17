India, Bangladesh sign seven agreements, revive railway link

India and Bangladesh signed seven agreements in areas ranging from hydrocarbons to agriculture and revived a cross-border railway line that was snapped during the 1965 war with Pakistan during a virtual summit on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his opening remarks at the summit with his counterpart Sheikh Hasina, described Bangladesh as an important pillar of India’s “neighbourhood first” policy.

Hasina said both countries could move up global and regional value chains by further integrating their economies, and connectivity initiatives such as the resumption of the Chilahati-Haldibari rail link would be catalysts for this process.

The seven agreements signed during the virtual summit covered cooperation in the hydrocarbons sector, agriculture and textiles, high impact community development projects to be carried out by India, trans-border elephant conservation, supply of equipment for improving garbage disposal in Bangladesh’s Barishal city, and terms of reference for creating a CEOs Forum.

Modi began his remarks by greeting Hasina in Bengali on the occasion of Bijoy Dibosh or Victory Day, which marks the surrender of Pakistani forces in Dhaka on December 16, 1971.

Hasina, who spoke in Bengali, responded by saying that December 17 was a special day for her and her family as it was on that day in 1971 when Major Ashok Tara of the Indian Army had freed her mother, sister and brother from Pakistani forces that were holding them captive.

“Bangladesh was freed on December 16, but we were freed on December 17,” she said, paying tribute to three million Bangladeshi martyrs of the war of independence and members of India’s armed forces killed in the war and their families.

Tara, then aged 29, had already won the Vir Chakra in the battle of Gangasagar when he was assigned the responsibility of freeing wife and family of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founder of Bangladesh. At the time, the family was being held in Dhanmandi, close to Dhaka airport. Tara completed the task with only three more Indian soldiers.

Modi said strengthening and deepening ties with Bangladesh has been of special importance to him since his first day in office, and expressed satisfaction that there was good cooperation between the two countries even amid the Covid-19 pandemic, including the supply of medicines and equipment. “There is also good cooperation on vaccines. We will pay special attention of your needs,” he added.

Hasina said 2020 had witnessed several new initiatives, such as trade through rail routes, capacity building initiatives, the first trial run of Indian cargo from Kolkata to northeast India by ship, and cooperation on Covid-19.

“We happily recognise the growing dependency of the economies of Bangladesh and India. A good number of Indian nationals are employed in the manufacturing and service sectors of Bangladesh, and are remittance earners for India. On the other hand, India receives the highest number of tourists and medical patients from Bangladesh,” she said.

“I believe both our countries can move up the global and regional value chains by further integrating our economies by taking advantage of available synergies. Our ongoing connectivity initiatives are catalysts in this regard, and a prime example is the resumption of the Chilahati-Haldibari rail link...,” she added.

The two leaders virtually inaugurated the revived rail link, which will connect Assam to Bangladesh via West Bengal, launched a stamp on Bangabandhu Mujibur Rahman and inaugurated a digital exhibition of Rahman and Mahatma Gandhi that focuses on their contributions to the independence movements of the two countries.