Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / India beats China, becomes member of UN’s ECOSOC body

India beats China, becomes member of UN’s ECOSOC body

India, Afghanistan and China had contested the elections to the Commission on Status of Women. Even as India and Afghanistan won the ballot among the 54 members, China could not cross the half-way mark.

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 07:10 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Washington United States

India will be a member of United Nation’s Commission on Status of Women for four years, 2021 to ‘25. (Reuters)

India has been elected as a member of the United Nation’s Commission on Status of Women, a body of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), said TS Tirumurti, permanent representative of India to the United Nations, on Monday (local time).

Taking to Twitter, Tirumurti said, “India wins seat in prestigious ECOSOC body! India elected member of Commission on Status of Women (CSW). It’s a ringing endorsement of our commitment to promote gender equality and women’s empowerment in all our endeavours. We thank member states for their support.” 

India, Afghanistan and China had contested the elections to the Commission on Status of Women. Even as India and Afghanistan won the ballot among the 54 members, China could not cross the half-way mark.

This year is the 25th anniversary of the famous Beijing World Conference on Women (1995).



India will be a member of United Nation’s Commission on Status of Women for four years, 2021 to ‘25.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
Sep 15, 2020 01:27 IST
Covid-19 cloud on monsoon session as 29 MPs test positive
Sep 15, 2020 06:47 IST
CM hails Delhi’s Covid-19 model, says it worked due to teamwork
Sep 15, 2020 06:48 IST
Donald Trump defies coronavirus rules as ‘peaceful protest’ rallies grow
Sep 15, 2020 06:30 IST

latest news

With Dominic Thiem US Open triumph, tennis bridges a Major generation gap
Sep 15, 2020 07:24 IST
Kamala Harris says thought immediately of her mother when Joe Biden made the VP call
Sep 15, 2020 07:24 IST
Naomi Osaka is a great role model: Bob Bryan
Sep 15, 2020 07:28 IST
UAE announces emergency approval for use of Covid-19 vaccine
Sep 15, 2020 07:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.