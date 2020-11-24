Govt blocks 43 mobile apps from accessing by Indian users. Read list here
The officials have said that these applications have engaged in activities prejudicial to India’s sovereignty, integrity, defence, security and public order.
India on Tuesday blocked 43 mobile apps from accessing by users in India, under section 69A of the Information Technology Act. The officials have said that these applications have engaged in activities prejudicial to India’s sovereignty, integrity, defence, security and public order.
Here is the list:
1. AliSuppliers Mobile App
2. Alibaba Workbench
3. AliExpress - Smarter Shopping, Better Living
4. Alipay Cashier
5. Lalamove India - Delivery App
6. Drive with Lalamove India
7. Snack Video
8. CamCard - Business Card Reader
9. CamCard - BCR (Western)
10. Soul- Follow the soul to find you
11. Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat
12. Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles
13. WeDate-Dating App
14. Free dating app-Singol, start your date!
15. Adore App
16. TrulyChinese - Chinese Dating App
17. TrulyAsian - Asian Dating App
18. ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles
19. DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online
20. AsianDate: find Asian singles
21. FlirtWish: chat with singles
22. Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat
23. Tubit: Live Streams
24. WeWorkChina
25. First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online
26. Rela - Lesbian Social Network
27. Cashier Wallet
28. MangoTV
29. MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP
30. WeTV - TV version
31. WeTV - Cdrama, Kdrama&More
32. WeTV Lite
33. Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App
34. Taobao Live
35. DingTalk
36. Identity V
37. Isoland 2: Ashes of Time
38. BoxStar (Early Access)
39. Heroes Evolved
40. Happy Fish
41. Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！
42. Munchkin Match: magic home building
43. Conquista Online II